Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), today announced that second quarter 2018 financial results will be released on Thursday, August 2, 2018 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

When:  Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Dial-in: 1-888-208-1711 for U.S.
  +1-323-794-2575 for International
  Passcode:  3913181
   
Dial-in Replay: 1-888-203-1112 for U.S.
  +1-719-457-0820 for International
  Passcode:  3913181
  Available through Thursday, August 9, 2018
   
Webcast:  www.cambrex.com 
   

About Cambrex
Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company that provides products, services and technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics.  The Company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis, controlled substances and continuous processing.  For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com.

Contact:        
Stephanie LaFiura                                                                              
Investor Relations Associate                                                             
Tel: 201-804-3037                                                      
Email: [email protected]  

© GlobeNewswire 2018
