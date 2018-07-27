Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018
07/27/2018 | 05:11pm CEST
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), today announced that second quarter 2018 financial results will be released on Thursday, August 2, 2018 before the market opens.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.
Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
About Cambrex Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company that provides products, services and technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics. The Company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis, controlled substances and continuous processing. For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com.