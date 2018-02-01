Camden Property Trust : Announces 2017 Operating Results, 2018 Financial Outlook, and First Quarter 2018 Dividend
0
02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today operating results for
the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Net Income
Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations
(“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) for the three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2017 are detailed below. A
reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables
accompanying this press release.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
Per Diluted Share
2017
2016
2017
2016
EPS
$0.91
$0.45
$2.13
$9.05
FFO
$1.18
$1.15
$4.53
$4.64
AFFO
$0.97
$0.98
$3.84
$3.99
EPS, FFO and AFFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 included
approximately $0.05 per diluted share in expenses related to Hurricanes
Harvey and Irma.
Quarterly Growth
Sequential Growth
Year-to-Date Growth
Same Property Results
4Q17 vs. 4Q16
4Q17 vs. 3Q17
2017 vs. 2016
Revenues
3.0%
(0.2)%
2.9%
Expenses
6.3%
(4.9)%
4.1%
Net Operating Income ("NOI")
1.4%
2.5%
2.2%
Same Property Results
4Q17
4Q16
3Q17
Occupancy
95.7
%
94.8
%
95.9
%
“We are pleased to report another strong quarter of performance, with
earnings and operating results in line with our expectations,” said
Richard J. Campo, Camden’s Chairman and CEO. “We expect 2018 to be
another good year for Camden and the multifamily industry.”
For 2017, the Company defines same property communities as communities
owned and stabilized as of January 1, 2016, excluding properties held
for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is
included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Development Activity
During the quarter, lease-up was completed at Camden Lincoln Station in
Denver, CO, and construction commenced at Camden Downtown I in Houston,
TX.
Development Communities - Construction Completed and Projects in
Lease-Up ($ in millions)
Total
Total
% Leased
Community Name
Location
Units
Cost
as of 1/30/2018
Camden NoMa II
Washington, DC
405
$107.2
68%
Total
405
$107.2
Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)
Total
Total
% Leased
Community Name
Location
Units
Budget
as of 1/30/2018
Camden Shady Grove
Rockville, MD
457
$116.0
59%
Camden McGowen Station
Houston, TX
315
90.0
Camden Washingtonian
Gaithersburg, MD
365
90.0
Camden North End I
Phoenix, AZ
441
105.0
Camden Grandview II
Charlotte, NC
28
21.0
Camden RiNo
Denver, CO
233
75.0
Camden Downtown I
Houston, TX
271
132.0
Total
2,110
$629.0
Acquisition/Disposition Activity
On December 12, 2017, Camden sold Camden Miramar, its student housing
community located in Corpus Christi, TX, for approximately $78 million.
Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company acquired Camden Pier District, a
358-home apartment community located in St. Petersburg, FL, for a total
purchase price after closing costs of approximately $127 million.
Earnings Guidance
Camden provided initial earnings guidance for 2018 based on its current
and expected views of the apartment market and general economic
conditions, and provided guidance for first quarter 2018 as detailed
below.
1Q18
2018
2018
Per Diluted Share
Range
Range
Midpoint
EPS
$0.40 - $0.44
$1.68 - $1.88
$1.78
FFO
$1.11 - $1.15
$4.62 - $4.82
$4.72
2018
2018
Same Property Growth
Range
Midpoint
Revenues
2.5% - 3.5%
3.0%
Expenses
3.5% - 4.5%
4.0%
NOI
1.5% - 3.5%
2.5%
For 2018, the Company defines same property communities as communities
owned and stabilized as of January 1, 2017, excluding properties held
for sale and properties under redevelopment. The Company defines
properties under redevelopment as communities with capital expenditures
that improve a community's cash flow and competitive position, through
extensive unit, exterior building, common area, and amenity upgrades.
Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a
quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company’s 2018 financial
outlook and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO are
included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Quarterly Dividend Declaration
Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2018 dividend
of $0.77 per common share, which is a 2.7% increase over the Company's
prior quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable on
April 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018. In
declaring the dividend, the Board of Trust Managers considered a number
of factors, including the Company's past performance and future
prospects, as described in this press release.
Conference Call
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT
Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003; International Dial-In
Number: (412) 317-6061
Supplemental financial information is available in the Investors
section of the Company’s website under Earnings
Releases or by calling Camden’s Investor Relations Department at
(713) 354-2787.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains
forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These
statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections
about the industry and markets in which Camden (the “Company”) operates,
management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict.
Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to
differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements
are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report
on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in today’s press
release represent management’s current opinions at the time of this
publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or
supplement these statements because of subsequent events.
About Camden
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company
engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment,
acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities.
Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391
apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7
properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will
increase to 55,501 apartment homes in 163 properties. Camden was
recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the tenth consecutive year as
one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America, ranking #22.
For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations
Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.
CAMDEN
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
OPERATING DATA
Property revenues
Rental revenues
$197,278
$186,461
$770,540
$750,597
Other property revenues
32,549
30,678
130,356
125,850
Total property revenues
229,827
217,139
900,896
876,447
Property expenses
Property operating and maintenance (a)
53,629
49,976
217,817
206,780
Real estate taxes
27,009
23,700
110,925
104,575
Total property expenses
80,638
73,676
328,742
311,355
Non-property income
Fee and asset management
2,370
1,641
8,176
6,864
Interest and other income
1,432
836
3,011
2,202
Income on deferred compensation plans
4,902
730
16,608
5,511
Total non-property income
8,704
3,207
27,795
14,577
Other expenses
Property management
5,991
5,978
25,773
25,125
Fee and asset management
1,085
987
3,903
3,848
General and administrative (b)
13,002
12,579
50,587
47,415
Interest
20,618
23,209
86,750
93,145
Depreciation and amortization
68,193
62,767
263,974
250,146
Expense on deferred compensation plans
4,902
730
16,608
5,511
Total other expenses
113,791
106,250
447,595
425,190
Loss on early retirement of debt
—
—
(323
)
—
Gain on sale of operating properties, including land
43,231
—
43,231
295,397
Equity in income of joint ventures (c)
1,965
2,073
6,822
7,125
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
89,298
42,493
202,084
457,001
Income tax expense
(216
)
(413
)
(1,224
)
(1,617
)
Income from continuing operations
89,082
42,080
200,860
455,384
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
7,605
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
375,237
Net income
89,082
42,080
200,860
838,226
Less income allocated to non-controlling interests from continuing
operations
(1,093
)
(1,187
)
(4,438
)
(18,403
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$87,989
$40,893
$196,422
$819,823
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net income
$89,082
$42,080
$200,860
$838,226
Other comprehensive income
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities
(64
)
—
1,690
—
Unrealized gain (loss) and unamortized prior service cost on post
retirement obligation
(20
)
(80
)
(20
)
(80
)
Reclassification of net loss on cash flow hedging activities,
prior service cost and net loss
on post retirement obligation
34
33
136
130
Comprehensive income
89,032
42,033
202,666
838,276
Less income allocated to non-controlling interests from continuing
operations
(1,093
)
(1,187
)
(4,438
)
(18,403
)
Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders
$87,939
$40,846
$198,228
$819,873
PER SHARE DATA
Total earnings per common share - basic
$0.92
$0.45
$2.14
$9.08
Total earnings per common share - diluted
0.91
0.45
2.13
9.05
Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic
0.92
0.45
2.14
4.81
Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
0.91
0.45
2.13
4.79
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
94,905
89,745
91,499
89,580
Diluted
97,068
90,844
92,515
89,903
(a)
Includes approximately $3.9 million in storm-related expenses
related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
(b)
Includes approximately $0.7 million in storm-related expenses
related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
(c)
Includes approximately $0.4 million in storm-related expenses
related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and
reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this
document.
CAMDEN
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and property data amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)
$87,989
$40,893
$196,422
$819,823
Real estate depreciation and amortization
66,448
61,214
257,540
243,908
Real estate depreciation from discontinued operations
—
—
—
4,327
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
2,253
2,250
8,903
9,194
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
1,093
1,187
4,438
18,403
Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax
(43,231
)
—
(43,231
)
(294,954
)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(375,237
)
Funds from operations
$114,552
$105,544
$424,072
$425,464
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b)
(20,783
)
(15,475
)
(64,758
)
(59,084
)
Adjusted funds from operations - diluted
$93,769
$90,069
$359,314
$366,380
PER SHARE DATA
Funds from operations - diluted
$1.18
$1.15
$4.53
$4.64
Adjusted funds from operations - diluted
0.97
0.98
3.84
3.99
Distributions declared per common share
0.75
0.75
3.00
3.00
Special Distributions declared per common share
—
—
—
4.25
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
FFO/AFFO - diluted
97,068
91,926
93,594
91,794
PROPERTY DATA
Total operating properties (end of period) (c)
155
152
155
152
Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of
period) (c)
53,033
52,793
53,033
52,793
Total operating apartment homes (weighted average)
46,533
45,455
46,210
48,505
Total operating apartment homes - excluding discontinued operations
(weighted average)
46,533
45,455
46,210
46,934
(a)
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year
ended December 31, 2017 included approximately $5.0 million of
storm-related expenses related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
(b)
Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of
and maintain the functionality at our communities.
(c)
Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and
reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this
document.
CAMDEN
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2017
Sep 30, 2017
Jun 30, 2017
Mar 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2016
ASSETS
Real estate assets, at cost
Land
$1,021,031
$1,016,097
$1,008,459
$984,523
$967,375
Buildings and improvements
6,269,481
6,269,561
6,199,435
6,071,203
5,967,023
7,290,512
7,285,658
7,207,894
7,055,726
6,934,398
Accumulated depreciation
(2,118,839
)
(2,080,989
)
(2,016,259
)
(1,952,809
)
(1,890,656
)
Net operating real estate assets
5,171,673
5,204,669
5,191,635
5,102,917
5,043,742
Properties under development, including land
377,231
363,481
373,294
377,107
442,292
Investments in joint ventures
27,237
28,420
29,665
30,062
30,254
Total real estate assets
5,576,141
5,596,570
5,594,594
5,510,086
5,516,288
Accounts receivable – affiliates
24,038
23,620
23,592
23,634
24,028
Other assets, net (a)
195,764
189,253
155,784
147,922
142,010
Short-term investments (b)
—
—
—
—
100,000
Cash and cash equivalents
368,492
350,274
16,318
245,529
237,364
Restricted cash
9,313
9,178
8,312
8,175
8,462
Total assets
$6,173,748
$6,168,895
$5,798,600
$5,935,346
$6,028,152
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Notes payable
Unsecured
$1,338,628
$1,338,117
$1,437,608
$1,583,819
$1,583,236
Secured
865,970
866,134
866,292
866,476
897,352
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
128,313
127,557
116,754
120,086
137,813
Accrued real estate taxes
51,383
70,027
48,559
24,682
49,041
Distributions payable
72,943
72,962
69,347
69,326
69,161
Other liabilities (c)
154,567
154,506
134,851
123,654
118,959
Total liabilities
2,611,804
2,629,303
2,673,411
2,788,043
2,855,562
Commitments and contingencies
Non-qualified deferred compensation share awards
77,230
73,015
84,050
75,704
77,037
Equity
Common shares of beneficial interest
1,028
1,028
978
978
978
Additional paid-in capital
4,137,161
4,134,206
3,678,660
3,675,737
3,678,277
Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common
shareholders
(368,703
)
(383,584
)
(351,910
)
(317,642
)
(289,180
)
Treasury shares, at cost
(364,066
)
(364,736
)
(364,785
)
(365,923
)
(373,339
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (d)
(57
)
(7
)
(1,795
)
(1,829
)
(1,863
)
Total common equity
3,405,363
3,386,907
2,961,148
2,991,321
3,014,873
Non-controlling interests
79,351
79,670
79,991
80,278
80,680
Total equity
3,484,714
3,466,577
3,041,139
3,071,599
3,095,553
Total liabilities and equity
$6,173,748
$6,168,895
$5,798,600
$5,935,346
$6,028,152
(a) Includes:
net deferred charges of:
$1,125
$1,312
$1,487
$1,683
$1,915
fair value adjustment of derivative instruments:
$1,690
$1,754
$—
$—
$—
(b) Our short-term investments, at December 31, 2016, consisted
wholly of a certificate of deposit that had a maturity date of
January 4, 2017.
(c) Includes deferred revenues of:
$426
$1,463
$513
$1,455
$1,541
(d) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior
service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized gain on
cash flow hedging activities.
CAMDEN
2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2018
(Unaudited)
Earnings Guidance - Per Diluted Share
Expected FFO per share - diluted
$4.62 - $4.82
"Same Property" Communities
Number of Units
41,968
2017 Base Net Operating Income
$509 million
Total Revenue Growth
2.5% - 3.5%
Total Expense Growth
3.5% - 4.5%
Net Operating Income Growth
1.5% - 3.5%
Impact from 1% change in NOI Growth is approximately $0.052 /
share
Physical Occupancy
95.5%
Capitalized Expenditures
Recurring
$65 - $69 million
Revenue Enhancing Capex and Repositions (a)
$37 - $41 million
Redevelopments (b)
$28 - $32 million
Acquisitions/Dispositions
Acquisition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)
$400 - $600 million
Disposition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)
$0 - $200 million
Development
Development Starts (consolidated on balance sheet)
$100 - $300 million
Development Spend (consolidated on balance sheet)
$185 - $215 million
Equity in Income of Joint Ventures (FFO)
$15 - $17 million
Non-Property Income
Non-Property Income, Net
$3 - $5 million
Includes: Fee and asset management income (including fees from joint
ventures), net of expenses,
and interest and other income
Corporate Expenses
General and administrative expense
$47 - $51 million
Property management expense
$25 - $27 million
Corporate G&A Depreciation/Amortization
$6 - $8 million
Capital
Expected Debt Capital Transactions
$300 - $400 million
Expensed Interest
$85 - $89 million
Capitalized Interest
$12 - $14 million
(a)
Revenue Enhancing Capex and Repositions are capital
expenditures that improve a community's cash flow and competitive
position, typically kitchen and bath upgrades or other new
amenities.
(b)
Redevelopments are capital expenditures that improve a
community's cash flow and competitive position, through extensive
unit, exterior building, common area, and amenity upgrades.
Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see the
paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.
Additionally, please refer to the following pages for definitions and
reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this
document.
CAMDEN
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures
management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's
performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP
financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and
thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should
not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication
of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating
activities as a measure of our liquidity.
FFO
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts
(“NAREIT”) currently defines FFO as net income (computed in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the
United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding gains (or losses)
associated with the sale of previously depreciated operating
properties, real estate depreciation and amortization, impairments
of depreciable assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint
ventures. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion
of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain
non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common
shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure
of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on
dispositions of operating properties, and depreciation, FFO can
assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a
company’s real estate investments between periods or to different
companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common
shareholders to FFO is provided below:
Adjusted FFO
In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") as a
supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated
utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are
necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the
functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring
capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be
no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to
other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
87,989
$
40,893
$
196,422
$
819,823
Real estate depreciation and amortization
66,448
61,214
257,540
243,908
Real estate depreciation from discontinued operations
—
—
—
4,327
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
2,253
2,250
8,903
9,194
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
1,093
1,187
4,438
18,403
Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax
(43,231
)
—
(43,231
)
(294,954
)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(375,237
)
Funds from operations
$
114,552
$
105,544
$
424,072
$
425,464
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures
(20,783
)
(15,475
)
(64,758
)
(59,084
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$
93,769
$
90,069
$
359,314
$
366,380
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
EPS diluted
97,068
90,844
92,515
89,903
FFO/AFFO diluted
97,068
91,926
93,594
91,794
Total earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.91
$
0.45
$
2.13
$
9.05
FFO per common share - diluted
$
1.18
$
1.15
$
4.53
$
4.64
AFFO per common share - diluted
$
0.97
$
0.98
$
3.84
$
3.99
Expected FFO
Expected FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical
FFO, and is considered an appropriate supplemental measure of
expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings
per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, on
properties not currently held for sale due to the uncertain timing
and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses
on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS
to expected FFO per diluted share is provided below:
1Q18 Range
2018 Range
Low
High
Low
High
Expected earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.40
$
0.44
$
1.68
$
1.88
Expected real estate depreciation and amortization
0.67
0.67
2.81
2.81
Expected adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
0.03
0.03
0.09
0.09
Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.04
Expected FFO per share - diluted
$
1.11
$
1.15
$
4.62
$
4.82
Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see
the paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this
document.
CAMDEN
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Net Operating Income (NOI)
NOI is defined by the Company as total property income less
property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate
taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI
schedules on page 11 of the supplemental. The Company considers
NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating
performance to net income attributable to common shareholders
because it reflects the operating performance of our communities
without allocation of corporate level property management overhead
or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net
income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income
is provided below:
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income
$
89,082
$
42,080
$
200,860
$
838,226
Less: Fee and asset management income
(2,370
)
(1,641
)
(8,176
)
(6,864
)
Less: Interest and other income
(1,432
)
(836
)
(3,011
)
(2,202
)
Less: Income on deferred compensation plans
(4,902
)
(730
)
(16,608
)
(5,511
)
Plus: Property management expense
5,991
5,978
25,773
25,125
Plus: Fee and asset management expense
1,085
987
3,903
3,848
Plus: General and administrative expense
13,002
12,579
50,587
47,415
Plus: Interest expense
20,618
23,209
86,750
93,145
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
68,193
62,767
263,974
250,146
Plus: Expense on deferred compensation plans
4,902
730
16,608
5,511
Plus: Loss on Early Retirement of Debt
—
—
323
—
Less: Gain on sale of operating properties, including land
(43,231
)
—
(43,231
)
(295,397
)
Less: Equity in income of joint ventures
(1,965
)
(2,073
)
(6,822
)
(7,125
)
Plus: Income tax expense
216
413
1,224
1,617
Less: Income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(7,605
)
Less: Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(375,237
)
Net Operating Income (NOI)
$
149,189
$
143,463
$
572,154
$
565,092
"Same Property" Communities
$
131,049
$
129,266
$
512,123
$
501,054
Non-"Same Property" Communities
13,067
9,990
48,799
31,376
Development and Lease-Up Communities
1,799
—
3,635
—
Hurricane Expenses
—
—
(3,944
)
—
Dispositions/Other
3,274
4,207
11,541
32,662
Net Operating Income (NOI)
$
149,189
$
143,463
$
572,154
$
565,092
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net
operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in
(income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on sale of
unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of
controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating
properties including land, net of tax, loss on early retirement of
debt and income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests. The
Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate
supplemental measure of operating performance to net income
attributable to common shareholders because it represents income
before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes
gains or losses from property dispositions. A reconciliation of
net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
is provided below:
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
87,989
$
40,893
$
196,422
$819,823
Plus: Interest expense
20,618
23,209
86,750
93,145
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
68,193
62,767
263,974
250,146
Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests from continuing
operations
1,093
1,187
4,438
18,403
Plus: Income tax expense
216
413
1,224
1,617
Plus: Real estate depreciation from discontinued operations
—
—
—
4,327
Less: Gain on sale of operating properties, including land
(43,231
)
—
(43,231
)
(295,397
)
Plus: Loss on Early Retirement of Debt
—
—
323
—
Less: Equity in income of joint ventures
(1,965
)
(2,073
)
(6,822
)
(7,125
)
Less: Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax