Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cameco Corp    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORP (CCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/07
11.6 CAD   +3.85%
11:15p Cameco’s Board Appoints New Chair
02/01 LAYOFFS BEGIN A : Cameco to top up workers' benefits
01/30 UEX CORPORATION : - Drill Program to Commence at Christie Lake
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cameco’s Board Appoints New Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:15pm CET

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) today announced the appointment of Ian Bruce as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective immediately following the company’s annual general meeting on May 16, 2018.

Bruce will succeed Neil McMillan, who is retiring from the board after five years as chair, and 16 years as a Cameco director.

“I am honoured to take over from Neil as chair and look forward to working with Cameco’s outstanding board and management team to embrace both the challenges and the opportunities in front of the company,” said Bruce.

McMillan said he is proud of the work completed during his time on the board, particularly during the challenging times the company has faced in recent years.

“Working with Cameco’s management and my board colleagues, past and present, has been a great pleasure,” said McMillan. “While I am sad to leave, I have confidence in Ian’s ability to lead this competent and committed group of individuals.”

Bruce joined the Cameco board as a director in 2012 and brings a strong finance and investment banking background as well as energy sector experience.  He has served on Cameco’s audit and finance, human resources and compensation, reserves oversight, and safety, health and environment committees. For the past two years, he has chaired the human resources and compensation committee.

Bruce is the former president and CEO of Peters & Co. Limited, an independent investment dealer. He has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking with specialization in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, predominantly in the oil and gas industry. He is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, a recognized specialist in valuation under Canadian CPA rules, and is a chartered business valuator. Bruce has served on various public and private boards.

The appointment of the new board chair resulted from a selection process led by Anne McLellan, Cameco board member and chair of the nominating, corporate governance and risk committee.

“Our process carefully weighed the qualities necessary to help advance Cameco’s strategy in these challenging times, and I am confident that Ian Bruce has the qualities and experience to lead our board,” McLellan said. 

Profile

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two Candu fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.﻿

Investor inquiries:  Rachelle Girard(306) 956-6403  
     
Media inquiries: Gord Struthers (306) 956-6593  

                                      

                                                      

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMECO CORP
11:15p Cameco’s Board Appoints New Chair
02/01 LAYOFFS BEGIN AT URANIUM OPERATIONS : Cameco to top up workers' benefits
01/30 UEX CORPORATION : - Drill Program to Commence at Christie Lake
01/29 CAMECO : Provides Date for Q4 Conference Call
01/26 CAMECO : Provides Date for Q4 Conference Call
01/26 CAMECO : Announces Filing of a Technical Report for the Inkai Operation
01/26 CAMECO : Announces Filing of a Technical Report for the Inkai Operation
01/22 CAMECO : Uranium veteran expects price stalemate to crack in 2019
01/19 PUREPOINT URANIUM : Reports on First Seven Holes at Hook Lake, Extending Spitfir..
01/18 CANALASKA URANIUM : Exploration Update and January Conferences
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/07 A Nuclear World Depends On Uranium
02/02 Recent Cameco Stock Selloff A Great Buying Opportunity
01/31 Glad I Bought Ur-Energy Last Year
01/10 CAMECO CORPORATION : Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain
01/02 SWORD OF DAMOCLES : Unintended Consequences Of Federal Tax Reform And Monetary P..
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 2 132 M
EBIT 2017 164 M
Net income 2017 -60,3 M
Debt 2017 1 059 M
Yield 2017 3,20%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,28
EV / Sales 2017 2,65x
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capitalization 4 591 M
Chart CAMECO CORP
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corp Technical Analysis Chart | CCO | CA13321L1085 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
A. Neil McMillan Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Henry Clappison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMECO CORP-0.26%3 651
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD-18.27%712
DENISON MINES CORP-14.49%264
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.-16.38%220
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-18.63%165
PENINSULA ENERGY LTD-16.67%69
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.