Campbell Soup : Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner

Data-Driven, Integrated Communications Model Positions Business for the Future

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment of Publicis Groupe as the agency partner for its U.S. Retail, Canadian and Asia Pacific creative, digital, technology and consumer promotion business. Publicis will also assume media planning and buying for Campbell globally.

The appointment brings Campbell’s roster of agencies for many of its iconic brands under one holding company, reflecting Campbell’s ongoing efforts to modernize its marketing model and integrate communications across disciplines. Creative and digital work for Pepperidge Farm and Campbell Fresh brands is excluded from this appointment.

The Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications company in the world and leverages its unique assets in data, creativity, media and technology to deliver big ideas that will impact how Campbell’s brands engage with consumers, providing truly integrated experiences. Publicis will build customized content and consumer materials that can be scaled for both Campbell’s most iconic and emerging brands. This CPG-leading model will allow Campbell to capitalize on Publicis’ entire suite of marketing services and provide more accountability and flexibility than traditional marketing models.

“Publicis will expand our marketing capabilities with a data-driven approach that will power creativity,” said Yin Rani, Chief Consumer Experience Officer, Campbell U.S. Retail. “This new model will be powered by data, analytics and audience insights, providing creative solutions as we continue to connect with new generations of consumers.”

Arthur Sadoun Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe said, “Campbell is on an ambitious transformation journey and at Publicis Groupe we’re delighted to have the opportunity to partner with them to reinvent their marketing using our human hub model, putting the consumer at the core of everything we do together.”

David McNeil, Vice President of Marketing, Campbell Arnott’s Asia Pacific (APAC), said, “We’re excited to partner with Publicis to help us take the next step toward building APAC’s most innovative and truly integrated agency model. In today’s fast paced, highly connected environment, having all our consumer conversations housed under one roof will ensure we receive seamless, integrated solutions that bring valuable, tangible commercial benefits to the organization.”

Consolidating Campbell’s agency roster will also ensure all areas of spend are maximized, allowing the company to be more competitive.

The scope of work includes strategy, creative, digital, media planning and buying across multiple regions, including the U.S.

Included in holding company scope:

U.S. Retail Portfolio: Campbell’s Soup, Chunky soup, Well Yes! soup, V8 beverages, Pace salsa, Prego sauces, Swanson broth, Spaghetti-O’s pasta

Campbell Company of Canada

Campbell Arnott’s: Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia

Pepperidge Farm - media

Campbell Fresh - media

Out of scope:

Pepperidge Farm - creative and digital

Campbell Fresh - creative and digital

Other brands and global businesses such as Latin America, Hong Kong and China may be addressed in future phases

The Mars Agency will continue to provide Campbell U.S. with shopper marketing support. Mars will be integrated into the agency network and have its scope expanded to include all key U.S. brands over the next several months.

Publicis Groupe was awarded the Campbell business following a three-month intensive Request for Proposal process. The transition to the new model will begin immediately.

