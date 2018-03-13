Log in
CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
Campbell Soup : Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner

03/13/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Data-Driven, Integrated Communications Model Positions Business for the Future

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment of Publicis Groupe as the agency partner for its U.S. Retail, Canadian and Asia Pacific creative, digital, technology and consumer promotion business. Publicis will also assume media planning and buying for Campbell globally.

The appointment brings Campbell’s roster of agencies for many of its iconic brands under one holding company, reflecting Campbell’s ongoing efforts to modernize its marketing model and integrate communications across disciplines. Creative and digital work for Pepperidge Farm and Campbell Fresh brands is excluded from this appointment.

The Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications company in the world and leverages its unique assets in data, creativity, media and technology to deliver big ideas that will impact how Campbell’s brands engage with consumers, providing truly integrated experiences. Publicis will build customized content and consumer materials that can be scaled for both Campbell’s most iconic and emerging brands. This CPG-leading model will allow Campbell to capitalize on Publicis’ entire suite of marketing services and provide more accountability and flexibility than traditional marketing models.

“Publicis will expand our marketing capabilities with a data-driven approach that will power creativity,” said Yin Rani, Chief Consumer Experience Officer, Campbell U.S. Retail. “This new model will be powered by data, analytics and audience insights, providing creative solutions as we continue to connect with new generations of consumers.”

Arthur Sadoun Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe said, “Campbell is on an ambitious transformation journey and at Publicis Groupe we’re delighted to have the opportunity to partner with them to reinvent their marketing using our human hub model, putting the consumer at the core of everything we do together.”

David McNeil, Vice President of Marketing, Campbell Arnott’s Asia Pacific (APAC), said, “We’re excited to partner with Publicis to help us take the next step toward building APAC’s most innovative and truly integrated agency model. In today’s fast paced, highly connected environment, having all our consumer conversations housed under one roof will ensure we receive seamless, integrated solutions that bring valuable, tangible commercial benefits to the organization.”

Consolidating Campbell’s agency roster will also ensure all areas of spend are maximized, allowing the company to be more competitive.

The scope of work includes strategy, creative, digital, media planning and buying across multiple regions, including the U.S.

Included in holding company scope:

  • U.S. Retail Portfolio: Campbell’s Soup, Chunky soup, Well Yes! soup, V8 beverages, Pace salsa, Prego sauces, Swanson broth, Spaghetti-O’s pasta
  • Campbell Company of Canada
  • Campbell Arnott’s: Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia
  • Pepperidge Farm - media
  • Campbell Fresh - media

Out of scope:

  • Pepperidge Farm - creative and digital
  • Campbell Fresh - creative and digital
  • Other brands and global businesses such as Latin America, Hong Kong and China may be addressed in future phases

The Mars Agency will continue to provide Campbell U.S. with shopper marketing support. Mars will be integrated into the agency network and have its scope expanded to include all key U.S. brands over the next several months.

Publicis Groupe was awarded the Campbell business following a three-month intensive Request for Proposal process. The transition to the new model will begin immediately.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what’s important today. Led by our iconic Campbell’s brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet and Pacific Foods. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.


© Business Wire 2018
