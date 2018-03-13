Campbell Soup : Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment
of Publicis Groupe as the agency partner for its U.S. Retail, Canadian
and Asia Pacific creative, digital, technology and consumer promotion
business. Publicis will also assume media planning and buying for
Campbell globally.
The appointment brings Campbell’s roster of agencies for many of its
iconic brands under one holding company, reflecting Campbell’s ongoing
efforts to modernize its marketing model and integrate communications
across disciplines. Creative and digital work for Pepperidge Farm and
Campbell Fresh brands is excluded from this appointment.
The Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications company in the
world and leverages its unique assets in data, creativity, media and
technology to deliver big ideas that will impact how Campbell’s brands
engage with consumers, providing truly integrated experiences. Publicis
will build customized content and consumer materials that can be scaled
for both Campbell’s most iconic and emerging brands. This CPG-leading
model will allow Campbell to capitalize on Publicis’ entire suite of
marketing services and provide more accountability and flexibility than
traditional marketing models.
“Publicis will expand our marketing capabilities with a data-driven
approach that will power creativity,” said Yin Rani, Chief Consumer
Experience Officer, Campbell U.S. Retail. “This new model will be
powered by data, analytics and audience insights, providing creative
solutions as we continue to connect with new generations of consumers.”
Arthur Sadoun Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe said, “Campbell is on
an ambitious transformation journey and at Publicis Groupe we’re
delighted to have the opportunity to partner with them to reinvent their
marketing using our human hub model, putting the consumer at the core of
everything we do together.”
David McNeil, Vice President of Marketing, Campbell Arnott’s Asia
Pacific (APAC), said, “We’re excited to partner with Publicis to help us
take the next step toward building APAC’s most innovative and truly
integrated agency model. In today’s fast paced, highly connected
environment, having all our consumer conversations housed under one roof
will ensure we receive seamless, integrated solutions that bring
valuable, tangible commercial benefits to the organization.”
Consolidating Campbell’s agency roster will also ensure all areas of
spend are maximized, allowing the company to be more competitive.
The scope of work includes strategy, creative, digital, media planning
and buying across multiple regions, including the U.S.
Included in holding company scope:
-
U.S. Retail Portfolio: Campbell’s Soup, Chunky soup, Well
Yes! soup, V8 beverages, Pace salsa, Prego
sauces, Swanson broth, Spaghetti-O’s pasta
-
Campbell Company of Canada
-
Campbell Arnott’s: Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia
-
Pepperidge Farm - media
-
Campbell Fresh - media
Out of scope:
-
Pepperidge Farm - creative and digital
-
Campbell Fresh - creative and digital
-
Other brands and global businesses such as Latin America, Hong Kong
and China may be addressed in future phases
The Mars Agency will continue to provide Campbell U.S. with shopper
marketing support. Mars will be integrated into the agency network and
have its scope expanded to include all key U.S. brands over the next
several months.
Publicis Groupe was awarded the Campbell business following a
three-month intensive Request for Proposal process. The transition to
the new model will begin immediately.
About Campbell Soup Company
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, “Real food
that matters for life’s moments.” We make a range of high-quality soups
and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For
generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic,
flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to
each other, to warm memories and to what’s important today. Led by our
iconic Campbell’s brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge
Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott’s, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal
Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet and Pacific Foods.
Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a
good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member
of the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.
For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com
or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more
about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we
use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.
