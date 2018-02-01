Canada Goose : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC (GOOS)
02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company plans to issue results for its third quarter fiscal year 2018, ended December 31, 2017, prior to the market open on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live webcast of its conference call being held on the same day at 9am ET. The live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.canadagoose.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be accessible on the Company’s website until May 8, 2018.

About Canada Goose Inc.
Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From Antarctic research facilities and the Canadian High Arctic, to the streets of New York, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 2,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
