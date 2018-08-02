Log in
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED (CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources : tops profit estimates on higher oil production

08/02/2018 | 11:35am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Primrose Lake oil sands project near Cold Lake Alberta

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNRL) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as production rose and the company earned more from per barrel of oil.

CNRL, which said in May that it would limit output due to transportation bottlenecks, reported an overall production rise of 15 percent to 1,050,376 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company's average realized price of oil rose to C$61.14 from C$47.12 per barrel, even as Alberta oil producers have struggled to move crude to U.S. refineries due to strained pipeline and rail capacity, leading to a bigger-than-usual discount on Canadian heavy crude.

CNRL said cash flow, a key indicator of a company's ability to pay for new projects and drilling, climbed 56.8 percent to $2.71 billion.

The company's net earnings fell to C$982 million ($754 million), or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$1.07 billion, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned C$1.04, which easily beat analysts' average estimate of 81 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 273 M
EBIT 2018 5 056 M
Net income 2018 4 291 M
Debt 2018 19 706 M
Yield 2018 2,66%
P/E ratio 2018 15,99
P/E ratio 2019 14,03
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 58 358 M
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 57,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
N. Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Corey B. Bieber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.41%44 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.83%84 444
EOG RESOURCES16.37%74 638
CNOOC LTD15.69%74 487
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.94%64 271
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP17.02%43 934
