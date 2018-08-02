Canadian Natural Resources : tops profit estimates on higher oil production

CNRL, which said in May that it would limit output due to transportation bottlenecks, reported an overall production rise of 15 percent to 1,050,376 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company's average realized price of oil rose to C$61.14 from C$47.12 per barrel, even as Alberta oil producers have struggled to move crude to U.S. refineries due to strained pipeline and rail capacity, leading to a bigger-than-usual discount on Canadian heavy crude.

CNRL said cash flow, a key indicator of a company's ability to pay for new projects and drilling, climbed 56.8 percent to $2.71 billion.

The company's net earnings fell to C$982 million ($754 million), or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$1.07 billion, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned C$1.04, which easily beat analysts' average estimate of 81 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

