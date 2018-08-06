CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08/06/2018
06.08.2018 / 08:39
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018
German: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/
English: https://www.cancom.com/reports/
