Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cancom SE    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE (COK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CANCOM : strengthens managed services offering internationally by purchasing British company Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:45am CET

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
CANCOM strengthens managed services offering internationally by purchasing British company Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd

13.03.2018 / 08:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM strengthens managed services offering internationally by purchasing British company Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd

- CANCOM buys 82.1 percent of Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd, London

- Cooperation strengthens international market footprint in cloud and managed services and enables synergies in the field of unified communication and collaboration

- Founders and several members of the management team remain part of the company as minority partners

Munich, Germany, 13 March 2018 - From now on Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd and CANCOM Group act as partners in the international IT market. The future partnership has been sealed by CANCOM purchasing 82.1 percent of the shares of the British company. Ocean is a fast growing cloud and managed services provider for unified communication, collaboration and networking infrastructure.

The global client base and the services portfolio of Ocean strengthen CANCOM's international business and managed service offering. With the transaction the Management Board of CANCOM specifically aims at synergies and cross selling potential in already existing markets of CANCOM and Ocean as well as at expanding into new European regions. Therefore, the inclusion of Ocean is an ideal next step on the strategic growth path of CANCOM: It extends the international footprint, offers growth potentials in new markets and contributes to the market consolidation.

"The products and solutions of CANCOM and Ocean are an excellent match. We will accelerate the cloud managed services business and extend existing client relationships internationally. Ocean will benefit from CANCOM's customer reach and the leverage of our technology and service capabilities. We are very glad, that together with Ocean we are able to reach the next milestone in growing our business," said Thomas Volk, President and General Manager of CANCOM SE.

The key members of the management of Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd will remain active in the business after the transaction to drive forward the already fast growing business. In addition, the founders and several managers remain minority partners of the company.

"At Ocean we are very happy to join CANCOM and become part of the group. This will enable us to serve our large international customers better and it will accelerate our business growth. CANCOM's unique cloud technology platform AHP will be a key benefit and differentiator for us. The management team is excited to continue Ocean's journey as part of CANCOM and to participate actively in the future success," said Wayne Lloyd, CEO of Ocean Intelligent Communications Ltd.


About CANCOM
As a digital transformation partner, CANCOM guides businesses into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's business-oriented IT solution range encompasses consulting, implementation, and services. Clients benefit from CANCOM's extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers the requirements of business IT for successful digital transformation with smart business solutions and services in IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, or security. The internationally active group of companies, employing around 2,900 people worldwide, and its powerful partner network ensures presence and proximity to clients in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and the United States, among other locations. CANCOM SE, which is listed on the TecDAX and based in Munich, is headed by Klaus Weinmann (Founder and CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), Thomas Volk (President and General Manager) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The group achieves an annual turnover of more than one billion euros per year.


Contact:
Sebastian Bucher
Manager Investor Relations

CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 München
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 54054 5193
mail to: [email protected]
www.cancom.de


13.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105, DE0005419105
WKN: 541910, 541910
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663281  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANCOM SE
08:45aCANCOM : strengthens managed services offering internationally by purchasing Bri..
EQ
03/08CANCOM SE : Management Board proposes doubled dividend of EUR 1.00 per share
EQ
02/12CANCOM : Significant increase in revenues and earnings
EQ
01/09CANCOM : Expands in United States
AQ
2017CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017CANCOM SE :
EQ
2017CANCOM : Crisp Research ranks CANCOM as one of Germany’s top providers of ..
PU
2017CANCOM SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
2017CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
2017CANCOM : enlarges Executive Board
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 145 M
EBIT 2017 60,4 M
Net income 2017 39,5 M
Finance 2017 70,2 M
Yield 2017 0,76%
P/E ratio 2017 33,65
P/E ratio 2018 27,14
EV / Sales 2017 1,17x
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
Capitalization 1 412 M
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | COK | DE0005419105 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 77,6 €
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Weinmann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Volk President & General Manager
Lothar Koniarski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Hotter Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANCOM SE16.14%1 741
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.46%146 751
ACCENTURE5.62%101 858
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%89 381
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.29%52 674
VMWARE, INC.1.49%50 731
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.