CANFOR CORPORATION (CFP)
Canfor : Pulp Products Inc. Reports Results and Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2018

07/25/2018

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ('CPPI') (TSX: CFX) today reported second quarter 2018 results and quarterly dividend. The Company reported operating income of $85.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.3 million from the $85.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2018 reflecting favourable Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ('NBSK') pulp unit sales realizations, increased shipments following major weather-related transportation disruptions experienced in the first quarter of 2018 and to a lesser extent, improved NBSK pulp mill productivity. These factors more than offset the impact of scheduled maintenance outages and market-related fibre cost increases in the quarter.

Disclaimer

Canfor Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 21:34:12 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 5 141 M
EBIT 2018 730 M
Net income 2018 420 M
Finance 2018 290 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,77
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 3 679 M
Managers
NameTitle
Donald B. Kayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conrad Alfred Pinette Chairman
Stephen Mackie Senior Vice President-Canadian Operations
Alan R. Nicholl Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael J. Korenberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANFOR CORPORATION15.58%2 795
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LTD-30.70%327
TA ANN HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%283
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP2.46%254
CONIFEX TIMBER INC-4.36%186
JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%173