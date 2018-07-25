Canfor : Pulp Products Inc. Reports Results and Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2018

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ('CPPI') (TSX: CFX) today reported second quarter 2018 results and quarterly dividend. The Company reported operating income of $85.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.3 million from the $85.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2018 reflecting favourable Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ('NBSK') pulp unit sales realizations, increased shipments following major weather-related transportation disruptions experienced in the first quarter of 2018 and to a lesser extent, improved NBSK pulp mill productivity. These factors more than offset the impact of scheduled maintenance outages and market-related fibre cost increases in the quarter.

