Canfor : Pulp Products Inc. Reports Results and Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2018

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ('CPPI') (TSX: CFX) today reported second quarter 2018 results and quarterly dividend. The Company reported operating income of $85.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.3 million from the $85.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2018 reflecting favourable Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ('NBSK') pulp unit sales realizations, increased shipments following major weather-related transportation disruptions experienced in the first quarter of 2018 and to a lesser extent, improved NBSK pulp mill productivity. These factors more than offset the impact of scheduled maintenance outages and market-related fibre cost increases in the quarter.
Click to download the full release
Disclaimer
Canfor Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 21:34:12 UTC