Cannabis Science Actively Pursuing U.S. Federal Government Contracts and Is Preparing Applications for Submission While Confirming the CBIS Security Team (CBISST) is Ready for Action

IRVINE, CA, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC:CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that it has been actively pursuing contracts under its registration of SAM with three North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Codes: 541711 – Research and Development in Biotechnology 621511 – Medical Laboratories 624230 – Emergency and Other Relief Services.



Cannabis Science has located and is preparing applications for submission under two of the above three codes and expects these applications to be submitted very soon. Having this information immediately available also allows the U.S. Government to rapidly find the companies with the right capabilities to offer services for required government contracts, government initiatives, including research & development projects, supply needs, up to a pandemic alert requirement or other emergency requirements.

“There is a certain level of clearance Cannabis Science has received from the Defense Logistics Agency’s CAGE Program Office at the U.S. Department of Defense for the Federal Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code program that allows CBIS instant access to U.S. Federal Government contract procurement and that puts the Company directly in line to benefit from the cannabinoid-based medicines industry,” stated Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Co- Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

“As for the U.S. Federal Government, we believe we have a significant role to play, as a private sector stakeholder, as well as a company that can support federally-funded contracts and grant opportunities as an experienced contractor. It is our goal to provide patients safe access to the pharmacies and to the drugs they want to heal their critical ailments, also that their personal information is secure.

“This currently is a volatile industry and we clearly see a need to filter out bad influences and bad information there to deceive and confuse the masses. We are educating, building pharmacies, laboratories, and medical centers; patient data protection is of the highest security priority.

“The Cannabis Science security team is here to secure and protect CBIS and all of its proprietary information, operational components, its assets, its people, and most important its valuable public and private patient information. We have experts on the security team that are required for certain situations in support of the worldwide federally funded contracts we are applying for and our current nationwide operations and growth. I am constantly and consistently being updated by assessments the security team is providing that consist of internal and external assessments, then actions are and will be taken accordingly,” stated Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Co- Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

The CBIS Security Team (CBISST)

The Cannabis Science Security Team has 30 plus years’ experience in government, private, personal and public security and consists of members from the LAPD, LA Sheriff’s Department, SWAT, Peace Officers, California Guard Card holders armed and unarmed, US Intelligence community, State of Colorado Certified Private Investigators, also the original Nuclear Security Assessment team member used by the United States Air Force.

CBISST team members have experience in global intelligence and have conducted performance based security assessments on all the Air Force's highest priority resources including nuclear weapon storage facilities, the US nation’s highest resources, as well as specializing in risk mitigation, banking, payment processing, executive, asset, and cash movement.

Cannabis Science Security Department is also planning for expansion. While the Newport Beach, California office will expand personnel and capabilities, we are projecting an expansion in the number of contracts, employees and consultants. Our current plan is to add a 4-person Network Security & Vulnerability Branch. CBISST believes that these new capabilities, as well as our continued return customer business base, will again provide us with unique opportunities in both the civilian and government contracting markets.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

