Cannabis Science Announces Beta Launch of iCannabinoid, a High-Tech, State-of-the-Art, Medical Marijuana Social Media Educational Website

Cannabis Science, Inc., (OTC: CBIS) a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the beta launch of iCannabinoid, the Company’s state-of-the-art, high technology social media and educational website. CBIS expects iCannabinoid to be the premier online platform for all things Cannabinoid-related, and will create a community of patients, advocates, doctors, researchers, parents, lawyers, growers, journalists, government and private-sector leaders, community organizers, and other interested parties.

iCannabinoid is designed to serve as an information center, resource hub, and support group for those seeking alternative cannabinoid treatments for various critical ailments such as Cancer, Arthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, and more. This new website is designed to be a conduit to provide timely and relevant information for Cannabis users to share with each other 24/7 online.

iCannabinoid My Health Modules are a significant feature in iCannabinoid that allows members to set up fully integrated personal health modules for tracking health records and set goals. Easy access and editable modules are provided for Members to create medication lists, monitor dosage results, monitor heart rate and blood pressure, check and track your sleep patterns, monitor pain influxes, along with the flexibility to create unique health tracking modules for your own personal needs.

You can track your personal health goals and milestones, and many other items relating to your specific personal health maintenance. To ensure privacy, the My Health Section will only be accessible by the individual Member. Members will have the option to share approved modules with other members as well as see other Member’s approved modules that have also been shared.

iCannabinoid Members will be able to track and share their personal experiences with cannabinoid treatments through action groups, chat, blogs, photos, and videos. These experiences will serve to educate and inspire other Members, as well as allow Members to connect based on their interests and profile information. Discussion groups can be created to connect with people of the same interests, potentially allowing patients to schedule consultations with doctors in the future as well as sign up for future clinical trials for novel cannabinoid therapies.

iCannabinoid will provide opportunities to enlighten medical practitioners on all aspects of cannabinoid therapies and the endocannabinoid system, and allow them to directly interact with and help patients. Furthermore, this platform will empower patients to educate themselves through sharing information about the potential benefits of using cannabinoids as a complementary therapy to lessen side effects such as nausea, insomnia, and anxiety. Advocates of medical cannabinoids can also demonstrate their support for legalization by signing up to advocate for common sense medical cannabis legislation.

iCannabinoid Ambassador Program: whether you are a successful doctor, a patient, a dispensary, a grower, an activist, a lawyer or you just plain want to help! It really doesn’t matter because of the multiple information channels the system allows for. The only limitation is your imagination. The iCannabinoid Ambassador program allows for ALL individuals to help spread the word, volunteer in your area of understanding, assist individuals throughout the website, and aid in the functionality and navigation of iCannabinoid. iCannabinoid Ambassadors will be passionate about this industry and willing to help others within this community. Each Ambassador will go through an approval process that will include submitting a resume, participating in an interview, and having a background check and some quick training program. After CBIS has chosen those qualified to be become an iCannabinoid Ambassador, these individuals will be placed in the section of the website they are most qualified to be of assistance to all members and technical developers. iCannabinoid Ambassadors will be knowledgeable, professional, and available to answer any questions Members may have relating to their area of expertise.

Online users will be able to create their own events for private or public participation or join events for monitoring, such as the "2018 Cannabis Science Gala Event", or other events specific to a cause, such as for shareholders to receive updates about the "Loyalty Gift Program". The Company will provide its stakeholders with updates on the Gala Event and LGP, as well as on other Company events, through iCannabinoid. iCannabinoid will help facilitate event integration, and make it easier for Members to receive event information, updates, and to register to participate.

iCannabinoid will also provide overall support information on marijuana classifications, strains, and the science of cannabinoids. Information regarding critical ailments and palliative care will be outlined, with information on supplementary treatments available, such as pills, creams, and extracts. It will showcase local, national, and international marijuana laws, including U.S. state- by-state information regarding possession, cultivation, and legalization for patients. Along with relevant research studies from reputable, scientific peer-reviewed journals, live-feed news outlets will be available to provide iCannabinoid Members with access to as much useful information as possible.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

About iCannabinoid’s Ambassador Program

The iCannabinoid Ambassador Program identifies and appoints local, regional, national, and international thought leaders as “iCannabinoid Ambassadors”. Ambassadors serve as volunteers to help ensure the continuous improvement of iCannabinoid website functionality and that public interests and required interactive information flow occur swiftly and accurately. iCannabinoid Ambassadors will assist with the organizing of Member groups, event planning, and overall public relations. Each selected Ambassador will receive an iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Representative Package which will provide guidelines to help ensure that each Ambassador represents iCannabinoid professionally and effectively. The iCannabinoid Ambassador’s Program will be instrumental in connecting vital, real-time information to all patients, doctors, lawyers, and legalization advocates.

About iCannabinoid My Health

The iCannabinoid My Health section is a tool for users to keep track of various health aspects through digital module technology. Users can create custom modules, use CBIS provided modules, share their approved modules, and look at other user’s shared modules. Some examples of modules are monitoring you heart rate, blood pressure, pain management, and symptoms. Users will also be able to keep records of medication, treatments, and experiences. This section will remain private until users decide to share any aspects, however it may be beneficial for users to share their health experience with others, as all individuals can gain knowledge from each other. The My Health section outlines the importance of gaining an understanding of users’ health and what steps they are taking to improve it. Setting milestones and goals within the My Health section is a way to see and celebrate users’ improvements.

About Cannabis Science’s Black-Tie Gala Event

Cannabis Science, Inc. and the Cannabis Science Research Foundation are hosting a 2018 Black- Tie Gala to raise awareness and raise funds for medical cannabis research and development to treat critical ailments such as Cancer, Chronic Pain, PTSD, neurological disorders, and many more. This event will be a celebration of the Company’s accomplishments and successes in the medical cannabis industry, along with those who have been instrumental in the achievements, namely shareholders and key industry partners. The program for the CBIS Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans. This is in support of a charitable cause, with attendees including patients, doctors, shareholders, industry leaders, celebrities, and change-makers, to spread awareness for medical cannabis against critical illnesses. The official date and venue will be announced soon after the grand opening of the first two CBIS Pharmacies on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA, and on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

