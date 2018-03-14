Cannabis Science Enters Multi-Billion USD Beverage Industry as it Partners with Crown Baus to Distribute Non-Alcohol Versions of Crown Baus’ Newly Acquired Cannabia, The World’s First Cannabis Beer

IRVINE, CA, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that Cannabis Science enters the multi-billion USD beverage industry as it partners with Crown Baus Capital (OTC: CBCA) to distribute non-alcohol versions of Crown Baus’ Newly Acquired “Cannabia®”, The World’s First Cannabis Beer.



“With Cannabis Science stepping in to help expand the Brand expansions, the acquisition of Cannabia® is strategically important to the growth strategy of Cannabis Science, Crown Baus, and our partners. With more acquisitions planned we will complement our operational growth and maximize profitability so savings can be passed on to our valued self-medicating patients and general-public consumers,” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-Founder of Cannabis Science Inc.

Cannabia® sales have been growing 15 to 25% per year; it is expected to see beverage sales to increase substantially as Cannabis Science is set introduce Cannabia® products into the United States and Canadian markets to start. California alone is the world’s sixth-largest economy with a GDP of $2.5 trillion. This instantly represents a very large market opportunity for both of our companies with Cannabis Science set to launch new and existing Cannabia® product brands with TV media campaigns in the United States and Canada.

Cannabia’s® first hemp beverage, a cannabis beer, was launched in March 1996 when Germany officially authorized the cultivation of hemp, the so-called “fiber hemp”. A secret, hand-selected blend of organic barley malt, hops, and hemp give Cannabia® its rich taste and unmistakable hemp aroma. Cannabia® is currently distributed in several European Union countries, as well as in several important markets, including Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and India. Distribution of Cannabia® is expected to expand rapidly to new markets with new distributor inquires.

Cannabía® is brewed in Germany partially as a traditional organic "Pils", a lager-beer, and in a second step, a secret special organic hemp. Source water and an organic sugar blend are added before fermentation has ended. This yields a healthy beer and hemp-mixed beverage after several weeks of fermentation and maturation. Other beverages produced include alcohol-free Cannabia (coming soon), Canna Cola (THC-Free), and The 4 Elements® Organic German Premium beer.

For more information on Cannabia®, please visit http://www.cannabia.de/

As the Company prepares to open its first two Cannabis Science-branded Pharmacies, plans are well underway for the development of the much-anticipated CBIS Manufacturing and Distribution Complex. This complex will complement the operations of the CBIS Pharmacies, and will be part of the Company’s infrastructure that will support the expansion of CBIS Pharmacies throughout California.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.



Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements



This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information Cannabis Science, Inc. Dr. Allen Herman Chief Medical Officer [email protected] Tel: 1-888-263-0832 Cannabis Science, Inc. Mr. Raymond C. Dabney President & CEO, Co-Founder [email protected] Tel: 1-888-263-0832