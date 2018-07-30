Cannae Holdings, Inc. : Announces Sale of Lifeworks Corporation Ltd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today
announced the close of the sale of Lifeworks Corporation Ltd.
(“Lifeworks”) to Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE: MSI) (“Morneau Shepell”) for
$325 million payable in a combination of cash and Morneau Shepell
shares. Cannae Holdings will receive approximately $56 million in cash
proceeds for its interest in Lifeworks. The transaction closed July 27,
2018 and Cannae expects to receive its portion of the cash proceeds at
the end of August 2018.
“Lifeworks has been another great transaction for Cannae and our
shareholders. Under our ownership, Lifeworks experienced strong growth
and we are excited that Morneau Shepell will provide the right platform
for that growth to continue,” commented Chairman William P. Foley, II.
“Looking forward, we will continue to seek attractive investment
opportunities to grow Cannae and create further value for our
shareholders.”
About Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number
of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon
Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. More information about Cannae
can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical
facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes,
intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's
beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently
available to, management. Because such statements are based on
expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not
statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those
projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements
are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the
financial markets; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition
candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily
be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in
integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating
subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of
our operating subsidiaries.
This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed
in the “Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors”
and other sections of the Company’s Form 10-Q,10-K and other filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005175/en/