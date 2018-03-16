CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. : Announces Quarterly Results Release Date

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) (“CanniMed” or the
“Company”) announces that it plans to release its financial results for
the three months ended January 31, 2018 before markets open on Monday,
March 19, 2018.
About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
CanniMed is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical
company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 17
years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience,
state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class
research and development platforms with a wide range of
pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.
CanniMed, through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be
licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, the
predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes
Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada under the former
medical marijuana system for 13 years and has been producing safe and
consistent medical marijuana for thousands of Canadian patients, with no
incident of product diversion or recalls.
For more information, please visit our websites: www.cannimed.ca
(patients) and www.cannimedtherapeutics.com
(investors).
