CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. : Announces Quarterly Results Release Date

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) (“CanniMed” or the “Company”) announces that it plans to release its financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2018 before markets open on Monday, March 19, 2018.

About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

CanniMed is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 17 years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience, state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class research and development platforms with a wide range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

CanniMed, through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada under the former medical marijuana system for 13 years and has been producing safe and consistent medical marijuana for thousands of Canadian patients, with no incident of product diversion or recalls.

For more information, please visit our websites: www.cannimed.ca (patients) and www.cannimedtherapeutics.com (investors).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005185/en/