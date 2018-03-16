Log in
CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. : Announces Quarterly Results Release Date

03/16/2018

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) (“CanniMed” or the “Company”) announces that it plans to release its financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2018 before markets open on Monday, March 19, 2018.

About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

CanniMed is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 17 years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience, state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class research and development platforms with a wide range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

CanniMed, through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada under the former medical marijuana system for 13 years and has been producing safe and consistent medical marijuana for thousands of Canadian patients, with no incident of product diversion or recalls.

For more information, please visit our websites: www.cannimed.ca (patients) and www.cannimedtherapeutics.com (investors).


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 42,2 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 3,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 22,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Capitalization 954 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Harold Zettl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald R. Ching Chairman
John L. Knowles Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gulwant Bajwa VP-Regulatory Affairs & Information Technology
Larry Holbrook Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC70.91%746
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.2.02%7 144
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%6 254
CANOPY GROWTH CORP4.57%4 889
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-12.59%4 647
TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.19.01%2 220
