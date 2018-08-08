Log in
CANON INC (7751)
Canon : Announces Final Victory Over Non-Practicing Entities After 6-Year Patent Litigations

08/08/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Canon Inc. and Canon U.S.A., Inc. today announce final victory in their defense of a long-term patent dispute against Technology Properties Limited LLC (TPL) and MCM Portfolio LLC (MCM). In March 2012, Plaintiffs TPL and MCM commenced litigation against Canon in both the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. District Court, accusing nearly 200 Canon products of infringing U.S. patents relating to flash memory card readers. In December 2013, Canon prevailed at the ITC on grounds of non-infringement. Additionally, in September 2016, the district court ruled in Canon's favor and held that none of Canon's accused products infringe any of the asserted claims of the patents-in-suit. Canon then sought-and was awarded-its attorneys' fees in the amount of nearly $1.8 million (USD).

In early 2017, Plaintiffs appealed both the district court's ruling and the fees award to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. On April 11, 2018, the Federal Circuit affirmed both the district court's non-infringement determination and its award of attorneys' fees, and the Plaintiffs chose not to appeal the affirmance to the Supreme Court, resulting in an across-the-board victory for Canon.

The Federal Circuit's decision caps a six-year litigation during which Canon successfully defended its products at nearly every level of the U.S. judicial system. Canon recognizes and respects intellectual property rights, but as this litigation demonstrates, Canon also remains committed to vigorously defending itself against false and frivolous allegations of infringement of others' intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:11:00 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 140 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 269 B
Finance 2018 292 B
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 14,36
P/E ratio 2019 14,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 4 762 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 776  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, Vice President & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-15.04%42 759
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.13%21 244
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-26.09%7 034
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-17.99%5 414
KONICA MINOLTA INC-0.63%4 974
DATALOGIC SPA-6.23%1 951
