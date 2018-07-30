Canon : announces award winners for its New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st edition) photo competitio …

Log in
CANON INC
Canon : announces award winners for its New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st edition) photo competition

07/30/2018 | 06:12am CEST

TOKYO, July 30, 2018-Canon Inc. announced today that the prize winners have been selected for its New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st edition) photo competition-Canon's cultural support project that aims to discover, nurture and support new photographers.

The Excellence Award Selection Committee

2017 Grand Prize winners deliver their presentation to the selection committee last year

The New Cosmos of Photography accepted entries for the 2018 competition from April 20 to June 15, attracting 1,992 submissions from around the world. Of those, seven Excellence Award winners and twelve Honorary Mention Award winners were selected.

The award-winning works will be displayed as part of The New Cosmos of Photography 2018 Exhibition at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum from October 27 to November 25. The exhibition will be held alongside 'Another man's floor,' an exhibition of new work by the Grand Prize winners of the New Cosmos of Photography 2017, Trond Ansten and Benjamin Breitkopf.

The New Cosmos of Photography 2018 Grand Prize winner will be chosen from the Excellence Award winners at a public meeting of the Grand Prize Selection Committee1 to be held on November 2. Each candidate will give a presentation and face questioning by the selection committee, after which the committee will deliberate and choose the Grand Prize winner. Before that, on October 27, a presentation session will be held where the award winners will introduce their works and the intention behind them.

On November 3 and 4, a special event will be held featuring a portfolio review session and lectures by members of the Grand Prize Selection Committee Emilia van Linden and Sandra Phillips and former selection committee member Minoru Shimizu.

Excellence Award winners

Entrant Entry title Selected by2
Shinichiro Uchikura Collection Tomoko Sawada
Susumu Okuda create new value Sandra Phillips
Kyosuke Sasaki Street View Kunie Sugiura
Song-Nian Ang Hanging Heavy on my Eyes Emilia van Linden
Derek Man What Do You See, Old Apple Tree? Hiraki Sawa
Masashi Beppu 2011-2018 Takashi Yasumura
Megumi Yamakoshi How to hide my Cryptocurrencies Noi Sawaragi

Honorary Mention Award winners

Entrant Entry title Selected by2
Mai Ishida One's memory Sandra Phillips
Keita Otsuka Night Window Emilia van Linden
Shinichiro Kitamura Dream Journal Kunie Sugiura
Yusuke Kito ROLLER FREAKS Tomoko Sawada
Kim Kyungbong Philosophy of Elegance Takashi Yasumura
Hisashi Kobayashi That's life isn't it Noi Sawaragi
Cai Yuan-qi It is sad to find out last summer's t-shirts are worn out Hiraki Sawa
Yukari Sasaki Grandma's House Hiraki Sawa
Azusa Takade ballerinas Kunie Yasumura
Daisuke Takeya Fukushima NO ALICE Sandra Phillips
Ryosuke Higo oozing Tomoko Sawada
Kimi Mikawa Fiction Noi Sawaragi
  • 1Advanced reservation is required to attend the public meeting of the Grand Prize Selection Committee and special event.
  • 2Each of the seven members of the selection committee chose their respective Excellence Award winner and up to two Honorary Mention Award winners.

New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st Edition) Excellence Award winning entries

Shinichiro Uchikura
'Collection'
Selected by Tomoko Sawada

Susumu Okuda
'creating new value'
Selected by Sandra Phillips

Kyosuke Sasaki
'Street View'
Selected by Kunie Sugiura

Song-Nian Ang
'Hanging Heavy On My Eyes'
Selected by Emilia van Linden

Derek Man
'What Do You See, Old Apple Tree?'
Selected by Hiraki Sawa

Masashi Beppu
'2011－2018'
Selected by Takashi Yasumura

Megumi Yamakoshi
'How to hide my Cryptocurrencies'
Selected by Noi Sawaragi

Grand Prize Winners of the New Cosmos of Photography 2017 Special Exhibition

Artists : Trond Ansten and Benjamin Breitkopf
Title : Another man's floor
Artists' intent : A narrative is built through performative acts in a dialog between the south of Europe and the North. The ceiling of our story is formed on the drift ice of the Greenland Sea and spans to a lake of Anthropocene origin in the Black Forest. Bricks of stories expand from one another and form the visual poem of 'Another man's floor.'

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 04:11:01 UTC
