Canon : announces award winners for its New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st edition) photo competitio …

TOKYO, July 30, 2018-Canon Inc. announced today that the prize winners have been selected for its New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st edition) photo competition-Canon's cultural support project that aims to discover, nurture and support new photographers.

The New Cosmos of Photography accepted entries for the 2018 competition from April 20 to June 15, attracting 1,992 submissions from around the world. Of those, seven Excellence Award winners and twelve Honorary Mention Award winners were selected.

The award-winning works will be displayed as part of The New Cosmos of Photography 2018 Exhibition at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum from October 27 to November 25. The exhibition will be held alongside 'Another man's floor,' an exhibition of new work by the Grand Prize winners of the New Cosmos of Photography 2017, Trond Ansten and Benjamin Breitkopf.

The New Cosmos of Photography 2018 Grand Prize winner will be chosen from the Excellence Award winners at a public meeting of the Grand Prize Selection Committee1 to be held on November 2. Each candidate will give a presentation and face questioning by the selection committee, after which the committee will deliberate and choose the Grand Prize winner. Before that, on October 27, a presentation session will be held where the award winners will introduce their works and the intention behind them.

On November 3 and 4, a special event will be held featuring a portfolio review session and lectures by members of the Grand Prize Selection Committee Emilia van Linden and Sandra Phillips and former selection committee member Minoru Shimizu.

Excellence Award winners

Entrant Entry title Selected by2 Shinichiro Uchikura Collection Tomoko Sawada Susumu Okuda create new value Sandra Phillips Kyosuke Sasaki Street View Kunie Sugiura Song-Nian Ang Hanging Heavy on my Eyes Emilia van Linden Derek Man What Do You See, Old Apple Tree? Hiraki Sawa Masashi Beppu 2011-2018 Takashi Yasumura Megumi Yamakoshi How to hide my Cryptocurrencies Noi Sawaragi

Honorary Mention Award winners

Entrant Entry title Selected by2 Mai Ishida One's memory Sandra Phillips Keita Otsuka Night Window Emilia van Linden Shinichiro Kitamura Dream Journal Kunie Sugiura Yusuke Kito ROLLER FREAKS Tomoko Sawada Kim Kyungbong Philosophy of Elegance Takashi Yasumura Hisashi Kobayashi That's life isn't it Noi Sawaragi Cai Yuan-qi It is sad to find out last summer's t-shirts are worn out Hiraki Sawa Yukari Sasaki Grandma's House Hiraki Sawa Azusa Takade ballerinas Kunie Yasumura Daisuke Takeya Fukushima NO ALICE Sandra Phillips Ryosuke Higo oozing Tomoko Sawada Kimi Mikawa Fiction Noi Sawaragi

Advanced reservation is required to attend the public meeting of the Grand Prize Selection Committee and special event. 2 Each of the seven members of the selection committee chose their respective Excellence Award winner and up to two Honorary Mention Award winners.

New Cosmos of Photography 2018 (41st Edition) Excellence Award winning entries

Shinichiro Uchikura

'Collection'

Selected by Tomoko Sawada Susumu Okuda

'creating new value'

Selected by Sandra Phillips Kyosuke Sasaki

'Street View'

Selected by Kunie Sugiura Song-Nian Ang

'Hanging Heavy On My Eyes'

Selected by Emilia van Linden Derek Man

'What Do You See, Old Apple Tree?'

Selected by Hiraki Sawa Masashi Beppu

'2011－2018'

Selected by Takashi Yasumura Megumi Yamakoshi

'How to hide my Cryptocurrencies'

Selected by Noi Sawaragi

Grand Prize Winners of the New Cosmos of Photography 2017 Special Exhibition