News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canon : announces conclusion of U.S. lawsuit against GPC Trading

07/30/2018 | 03:07am CEST

TOKYO, July 30, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement lawsuit against GPC Trading Co., Limited, which does business under the name GPC Image, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, concerning certain toner cartridges sold for use in Canon and HP laser beam printers.

To resolve the lawsuit, GPC Trading stipulated to a Consent Judgment and Permanent Injunction from the Eastern District of New York, which prohibits GPC Trading from making, using, selling and offering for sale in the United States, and from importing into the United States, the toner cartridges that Canon accused of infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 9,746,826, 9,836,021, 9,841,727, 9,841,728, 9,857,765, 9,869,960 and 9,874,846.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 01:06:04 UTC
