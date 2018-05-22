Canon : announces conclusion of U.S. lawsuit against Zeetoner

TOKYO, May 22, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement lawsuit against 9010-8077 Quebec Inc., which does business under the name Zeetoner, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, concerning certain toner cartridges sold for use in Canon and HP laser beam printers.

To resolve the lawsuit, Zeetoner stipulated to a Consent Judgment and Permanent Injunction from the Eastern District of New York, which prohibits Zeetoner from making, using, selling and offering for sale in the United States and from importing into the United States, the toner cartridges that Canon accused of infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 9,746,826, 9,836,021, 9,841,727, 9,841,728, 9,857,765, 9,869,960 and 9,874,846.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.