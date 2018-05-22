Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC (7751)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canon : announces conclusion of U.S. lawsuit against Zeetoner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:05am CEST

TOKYO, May 22, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement lawsuit against 9010-8077 Quebec Inc., which does business under the name Zeetoner, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, concerning certain toner cartridges sold for use in Canon and HP laser beam printers.

To resolve the lawsuit, Zeetoner stipulated to a Consent Judgment and Permanent Injunction from the Eastern District of New York, which prohibits Zeetoner from making, using, selling and offering for sale in the United States and from importing into the United States, the toner cartridges that Canon accused of infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 9,746,826, 9,836,021, 9,841,727, 9,841,728, 9,857,765, 9,869,960 and 9,874,846.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
03:05aCANON : announces conclusion of U.S. lawsuit against Zeetoner
PU
05/19CANON : ID cards (Compatible with Nisca 5350) Printer
AQ
05/18CANON : Medical Joins Clinical Innovation Zone
AQ
05/17AXIS : Patent Issued for Mounting Arrangement for Mounting a Device, and Methods..
AQ
05/17AXIS : Patent Issued for Defogging Images and Video (USPTO 9965835)
AQ
05/17CANON : Axis Communications Starts Software Development Office in Linkoping, Swe..
AQ
05/17CANON : Axis extends IR-enabled IP camera range
AQ
05/17CANON : named title sponsor of the Bledisloe Cup 2018
PU
05/17CANON : announces conclusion of U.S. lawsuits against CLT Computers and Fairland
PU
05/16GLOBAL VIDEO MANAGEMENT SERVER MARKE : Global Video Management Server Market Ind..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/09Canon lands BriefCam 
04/25Canon, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/25Canon reports Q1 results 
04/02Your 37 Of 91 Industrials Sector 'Safer' Dividend Equities For March 
02/26'SAFER' DIVIDEND INDUSTRIALS TOP GAI : Atento, Capital, Hoegh And Rent-A-Center .. 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 4 206 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 275 B
Finance 2018 301 B
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 15,01
P/E ratio 2019 14,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 5 094 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 7751 | JP3242800005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4 090  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-10.38%45 967
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-7.35%19 988
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-22.60%7 442
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-13.67%5 810
KONICA MINOLTA INC-5.42%4 735
DATALOGIC SPA-2.82%2 090
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.