CANON INC (7751)

CANON INC (7751)
  Report  
News 
Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Coemedia GmbH

08/02/2018 | 03:37am CEST

TOKYO, August 2, 2018-Canon Inc. and Coemedia GmbH, as well as its managing director agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Coemedia inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 92/17) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Furthermore, Coemedia has to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.

Canon Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 145 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 269 B
Finance 2018 292 B
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 14,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 4 824 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 775  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, Vice President & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-15.42%43 080
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-1.64%21 144
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-25.04%7 184
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-18.98%5 323
KONICA MINOLTA INC-6.32%4 493
DATALOGIC SPA-6.55%1 949
