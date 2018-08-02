Canon : announces conclusion of dispute with Coemedia GmbH

TOKYO, August 2, 2018-Canon Inc. and Coemedia GmbH, as well as its managing director agreed to resolve their pending patent dispute by signing a settlement agreement. Coemedia inter alia accepted a preliminary injunction (docket no. 4a O 92/17) of the District Court Düsseldorf based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 B1 as final and binding between the parties. Furthermore, Coemedia has to pay damages for past infringements to Canon. Further details of the settlement agreement are confidential.