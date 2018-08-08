Log in
News

Canon : email addresses to use '.canon' domain name

08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

TOKYO, August 8, 2018-Canon Inc. announced today that from August 20, 2018, company email addresses that until now have ended with @canon.co.jp will now make use of the '.canon' top-level domain1 (TLD) and end with @mail.canon.

In February 2015, Canon Inc. attained the usage rights to the .canon domain and, in May 2016, Canon changed the URL of its global website from www.canon.com to global.canon. What's more, the domain is gradually being adopted by Canon Group companies around the world. Because '.canon' can only be used by Canon Group companies and services as well as related organizations, visitors to sites that use the TLD can easily confirm their authenticity and be assured that the information they contain is reliable. Additionally, by leveraging the simplicity of the TLD, which is easy to remember and easy to understand, Canon aims to enhance the Company's global brand value.

As part of this, Canon Inc. email addresses2,3 will begin using the .canon domain name from August 20, 2018. With other Canon Group companies also gradually changing their email addresses to included @mail.canon, Canon is taking this chance to adopt a uniform domain, improving communication and increasing operation efficiency.

Timeline of .canon

February 2015:Canon acquires .canon TLDMay 2016:Canon changes global website URL from www.canon.com to global.canonJanuary 2018:Along with their company name change, the Canon Medical Systems Group begin using medical.canon.August 2018:canon.co.jp email addresses change to mail.canon
  • 1A top-level domain (TLD) is the string of characters immediately following the final dot at the end of an Internet address or email address, such as '.com' or '.net.'
  • 2Email sent to existing addresses will be forwarded to their new address until the end of May, 2019.
  • 3At this time, the change will only effect the personal email addresses of employees. The email addresses currently being used for various enquiries will be gradually changed from 2019 onwards.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC
