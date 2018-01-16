Canon : files suit for enforcement of patent rights

TOKYO, January 16, 2018-Canon Inc. has filed a suit for enforcement of its Russian Federation patent 2467370 (the 'Patent'), which relates to toner cartridges. The suit has been filed with the Moscow City Economic Court against the defendants LLC VTT and LLC Pallady, distributing companies.

Canon believes that certain models of cartridges sold on the Russian market under trademarks 'Hi-Black' and 'NetProduct' by these distributors infringe the Patent.

The purpose of the claim is to stop infringement and to collect damages for patent infringement in accordance with Russian law.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and individuals and expects others to do the same. Canon remains committed to taking legal action against anyone who does not respect Canon's intellectual property rights.