CANON INC (7751)

CANON INC (7751)
Report
Canon : files suit for enforcement of patent rights

01/16/2018 | 05:09am CET

TOKYO, January 16, 2018-Canon Inc. has filed a suit for enforcement of its Russian Federation patent 2467370 (the 'Patent'), which relates to toner cartridges. The suit has been filed with the Moscow City Economic Court against the defendants LLC VTT and LLC Pallady, distributing companies.

Canon believes that certain models of cartridges sold on the Russian market under trademarks 'Hi-Black' and 'NetProduct' by these distributors infringe the Patent.

The purpose of the claim is to stop infringement and to collect damages for patent infringement in accordance with Russian law.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and individuals and expects others to do the same. Canon remains committed to taking legal action against anyone who does not respect Canon's intellectual property rights.

Canon Inc. published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 04:09:05 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2017 4 080 B
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 247 B
Finance 2017 98 441 M
Yield 2017 3,71%
P/E ratio 2017 18,94
P/E ratio 2018 18,25
EV / Sales 2017 1,38x
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
Capitalization 5 710 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4 219  JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC1.65%51 423
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-0.53%21 704
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION2.02%9 797
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD2.86%6 900
KONICA MINOLTA INC2.71%5 152
PITNEY BOWES INC.17.89%2 495
