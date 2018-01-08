Canon : to sponsor the Asian Games 2018

TOKYO, January 9, 2018-Canon Inc. announced today that the Company has signed a basic partnership agreement to become a sponsor for the Asian Games 2018, organized by the Olympic Council of Asia. This year's games, the 18th Asian Games, will be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

The Asian Games 2018 logo

First held in 1951, the Asian Games is an international sports competition comprising the Asia region held once roughly every four years. This year, approximately 10,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete in 462 events across 40 sports.

As with other sporting competitions in the past, both in Japan and overseas, Canon will provide behind-the-scenes support to members of the press covering the Asian Games 2018, including camera and lens maintenance services and product loans, to enable the best possible capture of the top-class athletes competing at the zenith of their sport. As a sponsor, Canon offers event management the full support of its diverse products and services, ranging from input and output products-including cameras, lenses, video camcorders, broadcast equipment, network cameras, copiers, multifunction devices and printers-to medical equipment.

The Canon Group will continue contributing to the advancement of sports through the use of Canon products and technologies.