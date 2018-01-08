Log in
CANON INC (7751)
Report
Canon : to sponsor the Asian Games 2018

01/08/2018 | 11:59pm EST

TOKYO, January 9, 2018-Canon Inc. announced today that the Company has signed a basic partnership agreement to become a sponsor for the Asian Games 2018, organized by the Olympic Council of Asia. This year's games, the 18th Asian Games, will be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

The Asian Games 2018 logo

First held in 1951, the Asian Games is an international sports competition comprising the Asia region held once roughly every four years. This year, approximately 10,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete in 462 events across 40 sports.

As with other sporting competitions in the past, both in Japan and overseas, Canon will provide behind-the-scenes support to members of the press covering the Asian Games 2018, including camera and lens maintenance services and product loans, to enable the best possible capture of the top-class athletes competing at the zenith of their sport. As a sponsor, Canon offers event management the full support of its diverse products and services, ranging from input and output products-including cameras, lenses, video camcorders, broadcast equipment, network cameras, copiers, multifunction devices and printers-to medical equipment.

The Canon Group will continue contributing to the advancement of sports through the use of Canon products and technologies.

Canon Inc. published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:59:01 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2017 4 070 B
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 242 B
Finance 2017 98 441 M
Yield 2017 3,72%
P/E ratio 2017 19,16
P/E ratio 2018 18,50
EV / Sales 2017 1,37x
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
Capitalization 5 684 B
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC0.31%50 274
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP1.66%21 774
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION1.35%9 571
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD2.58%6 732
KONICA MINOLTA INC0.99%4 970
PITNEY BOWES INC.2.95%2 127
