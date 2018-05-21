Cantargia : Cantargia receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for the antibody CAN03

Cantargia AB today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the company's patent application 15/501,710 directed to the antibody CAN03, which is of relevance for Cantargia's CANxx project.

Cantargia develops antibody based pharmaceuticals against the interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP). The lead project CAN04 is currently in clinical development for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. A second project, CANxx, is in preclinical phase with the aim to develop an antibody against IL1RAP for treatment of autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. One antibody, CAN03, originally developed as a backup candidate for CAN04, modifies IL1RAP signaling in a unique way and has additionally demonstrated interesting IL-33 blocking properties. CAN03 is included in the CANxx discovery program.

The USPTO has now notified Cantargia that a notice of allowance for Cantargia's patent application 15/501,710 has been issued. This patent application includes the antibody CAN03. In essence, this means that the USPTO intends to grant the patent after certain formal steps has been completed. If granted, the patent is valid until 2035.

'We are very pleased that the USPTO intends to grant a patent for our antibody CAN03. This antibody has unique properties in that it blocks signaling from both IL-1 and IL-33, a combination that may be highly relevant for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. This patent application is an important component of the IP portfolio around our CANxx project', Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO says.

21 May 2018, at 8:30 a.m.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.