Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cantel Medical Corp.    CMD

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (CMD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cantel Medical : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 17th Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 04:04pm CET

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that Jorgen B. Hansen, President and CEO, will be participating in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors at the 17th Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, on Tuesday, March 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET. In addition, management will be available for separate one-on-one meetings during the day.

A live audio webcast will be available via the investor relations page of the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Cantel website for those unable to listen live.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives.  Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products. 

For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantel-medical-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-17th-annual-needham--company-healthcare-conference-300615922.html

SOURCE Cantel Medical Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.
04:04pCANTEL MEDICAL : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 17th Annual Needham & Co..
PR
03/08CANTEL MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
03/08CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE : CMD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financi..
AQ
03/08CANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
03/08CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/08CANTEL MEDICAL : posts 2Q profit
AQ
03/08CANTEL MEDICAL : Reports Record Financial Results for its Second Quarter Fiscal ..
PR
03/01CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its Second..
PR
02/14CANTEL MEDICAL : Promotes Lawrence Conway to Senior Vice President, Business Sys..
PR
01/25GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE REPROCESSING DEVICE : Healthcare Intelligence Markets Added &ld..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/10Cantel Medical's (CMD) CEO Jorgen Hansen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
03/09Take-Two Interactive, SVB Financial, Nektar Pharma set to join S&P 500 
03/09Cantel Medical Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/08Cantel Medical beats by $0.14, beats on revenue 
03/07Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.