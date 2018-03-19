Cantel Medical : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 17th Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that Jorgen B. Hansen, President and CEO, will be participating in an analyst-led fireside chat with investors at the 17th Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, on Tuesday, March 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET. In addition, management will be available for separate one-on-one meetings during the day.

A live audio webcast will be available via the investor relations page of the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Cantel website for those unable to listen live.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

