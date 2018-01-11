First Drill Hole Intersects 311 Metres with Visible Chalcopyrite Mineralization on Stars Property in Central BC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has intersected 311 metres of veined and variably disseminated copper sulphide mineralization consisting predominantly of chalcopyrite in the first drill hole on its Stars Project near the Huckleberry mine, in central BC.

Highlights of the first drill hole:

DD17SS001 entered bedrock at a depth of 24.4 metres with visible copper oxide mineralization at surface. Downhole, copper sulphide mineralization occurs in veins ranging in size from 0.5 to 20 centimetres (cm) and as disseminations and blebs of chalcopyrite. Visible mineralization occurs throughout the interval to a depth of 332.6 metres.

The hole remained throughout its length, from the top of bedrock to 380 metres, in quartz-monzonite of the Bulkley Intrusive Complex (BIC), similar to one of the main rock types hosting economic copper mineralization at the near-by Huckleberry mine. True width of the mineralized zone intersected in the first hole is unknown at this time. Core is being processed and assays will be reported as soon as possible.

For greater information on this project and to view additional pictures from the first drill hole please visit the Company's website or follow the URL:

http://www.mlgoldcorp.com/index.php/projects/stars-property

Adrian Smith, President of ML Gold commented "The first hole of the program has successfully intersected visible copper mineralization from surface to a significant depth and seems to have a spatial association small cross-cutting porphyry dykes. Based on the amount of copper present within and around these small dykes, we expect there will be even larger porphyry dykes associated with even greater concentrations of copper than what we are seeing in the first hole."

The Company also reports the granting of 2,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants of the Company. The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per common share. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

Figure 1: Oxidized copper mineralization at bedrock contact in hole 1 at Stars Property (24.4metres)



Figure 2: Quarts Chalcopyrite (copper) veins in hole 1 at Stars Property (86.5metres)



Figure 3: Massive Chalcopyrite in quartz vein in hole 1 at Stars Property (178.0metres)



Figure 4: Chalcopyrite veins in hole 1 at Stars Property (269.3meters)

