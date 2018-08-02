Log in
CAPGEMINI (CAP)
109.175 EUR   +1.75%
CAPGEMINI SE : Availability of the interim financial report 2018
GL
CAPGEMINI : Good timing based on weekly price data
CAPGEMINI : strong growth momentum in H1 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Capgemini SE : Availability of the interim financial report 2018

08/02/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne au capital de 1 350 536 264 euros
Siège social à : Paris (17ème) 11, rue de Tilsitt
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, August 2, 2018

Capgemini filed on August 2, 2018 its First Half 2018 Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The First Half 2018 Financial Report is available in French on the website of the company at: https://investisseurs.capgemini.com/rapports-financiers-semestriels

An English translation is available at the following address:
https://investors.capgemini.com/half-year-reports

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Capgemini SE via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 095 M
EBIT 2018 1 514 M
Net income 2018 835 M
Debt 2018 1 029 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 21,42
P/E ratio 2019 18,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 18 500 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI8.50%21 550
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.53%133 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.15%108 660
ACCENTURE4.32%107 392
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.19%59 466
VMWARE, INC.15.37%58 828
