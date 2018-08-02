Capgemini SE : Availability of the interim financial report 2018

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne au capital de 1 350 536 264 euros

Siège social à : Paris (17ème) 11, rue de Tilsitt

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, August 2, 2018

Capgemini filed on August 2, 2018 its First Half 2018 Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The First Half 2018 Financial Report is available in French on the website of the company at: https://investisseurs.capgemini.com/rapports-financiers-semestriels

An English translation is available at the following address:

https://investors.capgemini.com/half-year-reports

