Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA (CPI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Capita : Britain's Capita to raise cash after cutting profit forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:25am CET

British outsourcing group Capita (>> Capita) said it would raise cash through a rights issue, cut the dividend, sell assets and plug a hole in its pension after a slowdown in trading forced it to cut profit forecasts again, hammering its shares.

British outsourcing group Capita (>> Capita) said it would raise cash through a rights issue, cut the dividend, sell assets and plug a hole in its pension after a slowdown in trading forced it to cut profit forecasts again, hammering its shares.

Just two weeks after rival Carillion collapsed under a weight of debt, Capita said it needed to restructure and retrench after lowering its 2018 profit by 30 percent, or around 120 million pounds, only 7 weeks after the company had reiterated it.

Capita's shares were down more than 32 percent by 0813 GMT.

Employing 73,000 people to provide professional services and IT to public and private sector customers, Capita started to struggle in 2016 when it admitted taking on more work than it could profitably handle.

Its problems intensified after a slowdown in business decision-making after Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June 2016, and the group said on Wednesday it had seen a further deterioration in decision making since December.

The 34-year-old group said it would seek to raise around 700 million pounds through a rights issue and would suspend its dividend and sell some assets to enable it to invest in the business and reduce debt and improve its pension deficit.

"Capita needs to change its approach," said Jonathan Lewis, the company's new chief executive who took over in December after Capita issued several profit warnings last year.

"An immediate priority is to strengthen the balance sheet through a combination of cost savings, non-core disposals and new equity."

Capita said underlying pretax profit, before significant new contracts and restructuring costs, were expected to be between 270 million and 300 million pounds ($426 million), compared with analysts' average forecast of 406 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

Lewis said Capita, which operates primarily in Britain and is one of the country's biggest employers, was spread across too many markets and services.

The news is likely to send shivers through a sector still reeling from the collapse of Carillion, an outsourcing and construction group which went into liquidation earlier this month after its banks pulled the plug.

Like Carillion, Capita provides vital services in Britain from supporting Transport for London, the National Health Service and a raft of private companies.

Capita forecast net debt at the 2017 year-end to be in the region of 1.15 billion pounds. It said the dividend would be suspended until the company generated sustainable free cash flow.

The firm is also undertaking a triennial review of its pension scheme. Its current expectation is that the actuarial deficit after this review will be significantly below the last disclosed deficit of 381 million pounds as at June 30 2017.

"We will seek to reduce the remaining deficit as a priority," it said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey and Jane Merriman)

By Kate Holton

Stocks treated in this article : Capita, Carillion
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITA
09:25a CAPITA : Britain's Capita to raise cash after cutting profit forecasts
08:01a CAPITA PLC : - Update on Capita's transformation and outlook
01/30 CAPITA : Pay360 partner with Visa to bring frictionless payments via Visa Checko..
01/26 CAPITA : SIMS unveils cloud MIS for primary schools to reduce teacher workload a..
01/25 Shares of construction firm Kier rise 13 percent on upbeat trading, debt outl..
01/23 CAPITA PLC : - Directorate Change
01/23 CAPITA : and Sheffield City Council work together to enhance the services that c..
01/23 CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
01/22 CAPITA : Managed IT Solutions launches NI Schools ICT Excellence Awards to addre..
01/20 Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Capita PLC ADR reports 1H results
2017 Capita (CTAGY) Updates on IFRS 15 Teach-In - Slideshow
2016 Capita PLC Has Bigger Problems Than Brexit - Proceed With Care
2016 Mitie Group PLC - Overblown Brexit Fears Offer Investors Chance To Clean Up
2015 Acquiring Xchanging Could Be A Game Changer For Ebix
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 4 404 M
EBIT 2017 464 M
Net income 2017 253 M
Debt 2017 1 297 M
Yield 2017 8,76%
P/E ratio 2017 8,27
P/E ratio 2018 9,38
EV / Sales 2017 0,82x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capitalization 2 321 M
Chart CAPITA
Duration : Period :
Capita Technical Analysis Chart | CPI | GB00B23K0M20 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,97  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Greatorex Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew J. Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA-13.25%3 295
CINTAS CORPORATION7.66%17 647
UNITED RENTALS7.83%15 263
WORLDPAY INC7.04%14 400
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION3.30%14 172
BUREAU VERITAS3.55%12 891
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.