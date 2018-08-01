Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA (CPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 09:03:17 am
155.875 GBp   -3.78%
08:28aCAPITA : says making progress on long road to recovery
RE
08:08aCAPITA : Half Year Results 2018
PU
08:01aCAPITA PLC : - Half Year Results 2018
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Capita : says making progress on long road to recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign welcoming visitors to Capita offices in London

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said it was on track to make the cost savings and full-year profits it has promised but warned it faced a long road to recovery following a string of profit warnings.

Capita, in the middle of a turnaround programme after raising cash from investors, said 2018 underlying pre-tax profit would now be between 250-275 million pounds versus 270-300 million pounds predicted earlier this year.

That takes into account 25 million pounds less of revenues following the agreed sale of units, it said.

"We have continued to make good progress on the plans we set out to simplify and strengthen the business (in April). It is still early days, but my team and I are very focused and confident in our ability to deliver those commitments," Chief Executive Jon Lewis said.

It reiterated its long term guidance for a return to growth in 2020. Showing the scale of the challenge ahead, first-half pre-tax profit fell 59 percent on an underlying basis to 80.5 million pounds and it said it expected organic growth to be weaker in the second half than the first.

Its order book stood at 7.7 billion pounds at June 2018 compared to 8.2 billion pounds at December 31, 2017 "reflecting low levels of bid activity in 2017 and delays in decisions".

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITA
08:28aCAPITA : says making progress on long road to recovery
RE
08:08aCAPITA : Half Year Results 2018
PU
08:01aCAPITA PLC : - Half Year Results 2018
PR
07/30CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/19CAPITA PLC : - Capita awarded contract by Southern Water
PR
07/18CAPITA PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
07/12CAPITA : raises asset sales target to above 400 million pounds
RE
07/12CAPITA PLC : - Capita announces the disposal of ParkingEye
PR
07/12CAPITA PLC : - Capita awarded contract by Standards and Testing Agency
PR
07/10CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/23Capita PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/31Capita PLC's Liabilities Significantly Exceed Its Assets 
2017Capita PLC ADR reports 1H results 
2017Capita (CTAGY) Updates on IFRS 15 Teach-In - Slideshow 
2016Capita PLC Has Bigger Problems Than Brexit - Proceed With Care 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 014 M
EBIT 2018 291 M
Net income 2018 84,2 M
Debt 2018 800 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,74
P/E ratio 2019 30,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 2 694 M
Chart CAPITA
Duration : Period :
Capita Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,48  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Greatorex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA-33.73%3 529
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 567
CINTAS CORPORATION31.22%22 282
INTERTEK GROUP13.29%12 747
UNITED RENTALS-13.44%12 493
BUREAU VERITAS-3.33%11 619
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.