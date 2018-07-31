Log in
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION (CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-17DA96D0B4333.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 473 M
EBIT 2018 26,6 M
Net income 2018 -24,8 M
Debt 2018 914 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 311 M
Chart CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Senior Living Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,7 $
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence A. Cohen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael W. Reid Chairman
Brett Daniel Lee Chief Operating Officer
Carey P. Hendrickson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jill M. Krueger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION-27.06%311
ORPÉA21.62%9 097
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-2.78%1 759
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-5.85%605
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-8.37%393
HUMANA AB7.09%368
