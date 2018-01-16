Log in
News

Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Capitala Finance Corp. to Contact Brower Piven Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

01/16/2018 | 06:51pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: CPTA) (“Capitala” or the “Company”) securities during the period between January 4, 2016 through August 7, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until February 26, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Capitala securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Capitala had been losing professional talent in both underwriting and portfolio management due to the waiving of its incentive fee which impacted the quality of the Company’s investment portfolio.

According to the complaint, following an August 7, 2017 announcement that six of the Company’s investments were on nonaccrual status, and an August 8, 2017 announcement that Capitala had been losing professional talent, which gave rise to a rising number of nonaccrual investments, the value of Capitala shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Capitala securities purchased on or after January 4, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
