CAPITALA FINANCE CORP (CPTA)

CAPITALA FINANCE CORP (CPTA)
Capitala Finance Corp : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Capitala Finance Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 26, 2018 - CPTA

02/03/2018 | 11:43pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Capitala Finance Corp. ("Capitala Finance") (NASDAQ: CPTA) between January 4, 2016 and August 7, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/capitala-finance-corp?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent in both underwriting and portfolio management due to the waiving of its incentive fee; (2) such loss of talent negatively impacted the quality of the Company's investment portfolio; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Capitala Finance, you have until February 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
