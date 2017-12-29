Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Capitala Finance Corp.

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an
investigation of Capitala Finance Corp. (“Capitala” or “the Company”)
(NASDAQGS: CPTA) concerning possible violations of federal securities
laws.
The investigation concerns Capitala’s loss of professional talent due to
the implementation of an incentive fee waiver and the impact on quality
of Capitala’s investment portfolio.
To obtain additional information, go to:
http://www.zlkdocs.com/CPTA-Info-Request-Form-6335
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
