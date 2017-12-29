Log in
CAPITALA FINANCE CORP (CPTA)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Capitala Finance Corp.

12/29/2017 | 04:57pm CET

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Capitala Finance Corp. (“Capitala” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: CPTA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns Capitala’s loss of professional talent due to the implementation of an incentive fee waiver and the impact on quality of Capitala’s investment portfolio.

To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/CPTA-Info-Request-Form-6335

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2017
