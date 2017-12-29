Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Capitala Finance Corp.

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Capitala Finance Corp. (“Capitala” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: CPTA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns Capitala’s loss of professional talent due to the implementation of an incentive fee waiver and the impact on quality of Capitala’s investment portfolio.

To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/CPTA-Info-Request-Form-6335

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005241/en/