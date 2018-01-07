The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Capitala Finance Corp.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of
Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) concerning possible violations of
federal securities laws.
The investigation concerns Capitala’s loss of professional talent due to
the implementation of an incentive fee waiver and the impact on quality
of Capitala’s investment portfolio.
If you suffered a loss in Capitala Finance and wish to obtain additional
information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at
212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/CPTA-Info-Request-Form-238.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
