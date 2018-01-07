Log in
The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Capitala Finance Corp.

01/07/2018 | 05:01pm CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns Capitala’s loss of professional talent due to the implementation of an incentive fee waiver and the impact on quality of Capitala’s investment portfolio.

If you suffered a loss in Capitala Finance and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/CPTA-Info-Request-Form-238.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
