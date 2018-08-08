CapitaLand : 2Q Net Profit Rises 4.4% on Year

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) on Wednesday reported a 4.4% rise in its second quarter net profit, helped by contributions from new investment properties and revaluation gains on its portfolio of assets.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 605.5 million Singapore dollars ($444 million), compared with S$580.1 million in the same period of last year.

Revenue jumped 35% on year, to S$1.34 billion, due to higher handover of residential units in China, rental revenue from newly acquired properties in Singapore, China and Germany, as well as the consolidation of revenue from three of its real estate investment trusts from August last year.

