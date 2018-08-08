Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Limited    CATL   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED (CATL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CapitaLand : 2Q Net Profit Rises 4.4% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 02:01am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) on Wednesday reported a 4.4% rise in its second quarter net profit, helped by contributions from new investment properties and revaluation gains on its portfolio of assets.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 605.5 million Singapore dollars ($444 million), compared with S$580.1 million in the same period of last year.

Revenue jumped 35% on year, to S$1.34 billion, due to higher handover of residential units in China, rental revenue from newly acquired properties in Singapore, China and Germany, as well as the consolidation of revenue from three of its real estate investment trusts from August last year.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITALAND LIMITED
02:01aCAPITALAND : 2Q Net Profit Rises 4.4% on Year
DJ
08/06CAPITALAND : Ascott opens first Citadines apartment hotel in Ho Chi Minh City
AQ
08/02CAPITALAND : Ascott Opens Two Citadines Apart'hotels in Vietnam - The Country's ..
AQ
08/01CAPITALAND : Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including ..
AQ
07/30CAPITALAND : CLI forms alliance with Ascott
AQ
07/28CAPITALAND : CLI, Ascott to build more serviced residences in VisMin
AQ
07/28CAPITALAND : Business networking event of the year
AQ
07/27CAPITALAND : CLI to invest P5 billion to double hospitality business in Visayas ..
AQ
07/24FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
07/21CAPITALAND : Ascott makes senior appointments in the Middle East
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/25CK Asset Following A Different Path, And The Market Doesn't Like It 
06/21CapitaLand Continues To Build Out From A Strong Core 
02/06SINGPOST : Get In At A Discount From Alibaba 
01/13CK Asset Holdings Prizing Profits Over Property Pure Play 
01/12CapitaLand Broadening Its Focus To Include More Higher-ROE Services 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 4 864 M
EBIT 2018 2 049 M
Net income 2018 1 218 M
Debt 2018 15 679 M
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
EV / Sales 2018 5,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,70x
Capitalization 13 422 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,14  SGD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Yan Lim President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Juan Thong Leow Group Chief Operating Officer
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED-7.91%9 807
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.21%44 109
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.51%34 854
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.73%32 315
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.77%30 017
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-15.87%27 040
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.