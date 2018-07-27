Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation

07/27/2018 | 12:57am CEST

CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 23 October 2006 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ASSET VALUATION

Pursuant to Rule 703 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), wishes to announce that the Manager has obtained new independent valuations, as at 30 June 2018, for the properties owned by CRCT.

Owner

HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited as trustee of CRCT

Description of Property

Valuer

Valuation (RMB' million)

Rock Square

106-108 Gongye Avenue North, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province

Savills Valuation & Professional

Services (S) Pte Ltd

3,400.0

CapitaMall Xizhimen

No. 1 Xizhimenwai Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing

Beijing Colliers International Real

Estate Valuation Co., Ltd.

3,136.5

CapitaMall Wangjing

No. 33 Guangshun North Street, Blk 213 & 215, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Beijing Colliers International Real

Estate Valuation Co., Ltd.

2,422.0

CapitaMall Grand Canyon

No. 16 Nansanhuan Xi Road, Fengtai District, Beijing

Beijing Colliers International Real

Estate Valuation Co., Ltd.

2,095.0

CapitaMall Xinnan

No. 99, Shenghe Yi Road, Gaoxin District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province

Cushman & Wakefield International Property Advisers

(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

1,542.0

CapitaMall Erqi

No. 3 Minzhu Road, Erqi District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province

Beijing Colliers International Real

Estate Valuation Co., Ltd.

641.0

CapitaMall Shuangjing

No. 31 Guangqu Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Cushman & Wakefield International Property Advisers

(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

586.0

Description of Property

Valuer

Valuation (RMB' million)

CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan

No. 704 Zhongshan Avenue, Jianghan District, Hankou, Wuhan, Hubei Province

Beijing Colliers International Real

Estate Valuation Co., Ltd.

528.0

CapitaMall Qibao

No. 3655 Qi Xin Road, Minhang District, Shanghai

Knight Frank Petty Limited

495.0

CapitaMall Saihan

No. 26 Ordos Street, Saihan District, Huhhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Cushman & Wakefield International Property Advisers

(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

458.0

CapitaMall Wuhu

No. 37 Zhongshan North Road, Jinghu District, Wuhu, Anhui Province

Knight Frank Petty Limited

193.0

Copies of the valuation reports for the above properties are available for inspection by appointment only at the Manager's registered office at 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.

For enquiries and appointment, please contact Mr. You Hong at +65 6713 2888 or email: ask-[email protected] or visit our website at www.crct.com.sg.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200611176D)

As manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Chuo Cher Shing

Company Secretary 27 July 2018

Important Notice

The value of units in CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management (the "Manager"),

as manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors will have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-

ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of CapitaLand Retail China Trust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CapitaLand Retail China Trust.

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Retail China Trust published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:56:03 UTC
