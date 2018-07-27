Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Asset Valuation
0
07/27/2018 | 12:57am CEST
CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 23 October 2006 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
ASSET VALUATION
Pursuant to Rule 703 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, CapitaLandRetail China Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager ofCapitaLandRetail China Trust ("CRCT"), wishes to announce that the Manager has obtainednew independent valuations, as at 30 June 2018, for the properties owned by CRCT.
Owner
HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited as trustee of CRCT
Description of Property
Valuer
Valuation(RMB' million)
Rock Square
106-108 Gongye Avenue North, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province
Cushman & Wakefield International Property Advisers
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
458.0
CapitaMall Wuhu
No. 37 Zhongshan North Road, Jinghu District, Wuhu, Anhui Province
Knight Frank Petty Limited
193.0
Copies of the valuation reports for the above properties are available for inspection by appointment only at the Manager's registered office at 168Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912 during normal business hours for three months from the date of this announcement.
For enquiries and appointment, please contact Mr. You Hong at +65 6713 2888 or email:ask-[email protected]or visit our website at www.crct.com.sg.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200611176D)
As manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust
Chuo Cher Shing
Company Secretary 27 July 2018
Important Notice
The value of unitsin CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("Units")and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management (the"Manager"),
as manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Investors will have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange SecuritiesTrading Limited ("SGX-
ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
The past performance of CapitaLand Retail China Trust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CapitaLand Retail China Trust.
