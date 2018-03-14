Log in
Capricor Therapeutics Inc : Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018 | 05:26pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23646

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2,80 M
EBIT 2017 -12,3 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 17,3x
Capi. / Sales 2018 16,7x
Capitalization 48,3 M
Chart CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Capricor Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CAPR | US14070B1017 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,60 $
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Marbán President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Litvack Executive Chairman
Anthony Bergmann Chief Financial Officer & VP-Finance
Rachel Smith Vice President-Research & Development
Deborah D. Ascheim Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC13.29%48
GILEAD SCIENCES13.15%106 186
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 972
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%37 018
GENMAB22.45%12 830
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 649
