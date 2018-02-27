Capstone Mining : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

Log in
02/27/2018 | 01:12am CET

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced that management will attend the following investor conference:

  • BMO Capital Markets 27th Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Darren Pylot, President and CEO will be presenting on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The associated presentation will be available at: http://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

SOURCE Capstone Mining Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
