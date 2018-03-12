CARBIOS : Announces the Development of a New Process Enabling to Depolymerize PET Polyester Fibers from Textile Waste

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), pioneer company in the field of bioplasturgy, today announces that it has taken a new step forward in the development of its enzymatic depolymerization process rending it applicable to PET polyester fibers from textile waste.

After the successful demonstration that enzymatic depolymerization applied to PET plastics enables the virtuous cycle of a return to a virgin PET, CARBIOS opens a new major market by depolymerizing 100% PET textile waste fibers into their original monomers: PTA (terephthalic acid) and MEG (mono ethylene glycol). Indeed, polyester is today the single-largest-volume fiber produced globally, taking about a 50% share of the overall fiber market1. The dominant type of polyester is polyethylene terephthalate most commonly known as PET. Each year, 43 million tons of PET are produced for the fiber market2, compared to 15 million tons dedicated to the production of plastic bottles3.

The key objective of this new process developed with CARBIOS academic partners (INRA/TWB/LISBP) and supported by ADEME Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, is to provide:

the recycling industry, a competitive solution to upcycle post-consumer PET polyester fabrics;

a competitive solution to upcycle post-consumer PET polyester fabrics; and the textile industry, the ability to use recycled PET fibers that can fully replace those made from fossil resources.

Thus, contributing to several environmental benefits as the reduction of waste to landfills and reduction of carbon footprint.

Most of textile waste is currently sent to landfills or incinerated and when recycling processes of textile fibers are performed, they are mainly down-cycling, which means a material of lower quality than the original is produced. As Europe and many other countries in the world are struggling to recycle mountains of waste textile, CARBIOS innovative technology will help turn this major environmental threat into a new opportunity based on circular economy principles and focused on positive society-wide benefits.

Alain MARTY, Chief Scientific Officer of CARBIOS comments: “Turning unwanted polyester textiles into high quality raw materials for new products using CARBIOS enzymatic technology is an opportunity for completely changing textile manufacturing and trade in Europe and beyond. From a sustainable perspective, our approach will significantly improve the overall life cycle impact of textile products.”

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues that manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the fund SPI, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

1 Source : PCIFibres in 2015, IHS en 2014, PCIFibres in 2014 et Tecnon OrbiChem in 2014

2 Source : Tecnon in 2013 et IHS in 2014

3 Source : SRI Consulting in 2010, ICIS en 2009 et Samsung in 2010

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005014/en/