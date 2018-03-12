CARBIOS : Announces the Development of a New Process Enabling to Depolymerize PET Polyester Fibers from Textile Waste

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), pioneer company in
the field of bioplasturgy, today announces that it has taken a new step
forward in the development of its enzymatic depolymerization process
rending it applicable to PET polyester fibers from textile waste.
After the successful demonstration that enzymatic depolymerization
applied to PET plastics enables the virtuous cycle of a return to a
virgin PET, CARBIOS opens a new major market by depolymerizing 100% PET
textile waste fibers into their original monomers: PTA (terephthalic
acid) and MEG (mono ethylene glycol). Indeed, polyester is today the
single-largest-volume fiber produced globally, taking about a 50% share
of the overall fiber market1. The dominant type of polyester
is polyethylene terephthalate most commonly known as PET. Each year, 43
million tons of PET are produced for the fiber market2,
compared to 15 million tons dedicated to the production of plastic
bottles3.
The key objective of this new process developed with CARBIOS academic
partners (INRA/TWB/LISBP) and supported by ADEME Auvergne Rhône-Alpes,
is to provide:
-
the recycling industry, a competitive solution to upcycle
post-consumer PET polyester fabrics;
-
and the textile industry, the ability to use recycled PET
fibers that can fully replace those made from fossil resources.
Thus, contributing to several environmental benefits as the reduction of
waste to landfills and reduction of carbon footprint.
Most of textile waste is currently sent to landfills or incinerated and
when recycling processes of textile fibers are performed, they are
mainly down-cycling, which means a material of lower quality than the
original is produced. As Europe and many other countries in the world
are struggling to recycle mountains of waste textile, CARBIOS innovative
technology will help turn this major environmental threat into a new
opportunity based on circular economy principles and focused on positive
society-wide benefits.
Alain MARTY, Chief Scientific Officer of CARBIOS comments: “Turning
unwanted polyester textiles into high quality raw materials for new
products using CARBIOS enzymatic technology is an opportunity for
completely changing textile manufacturing and trade in Europe and
beyond. From a sustainable perspective, our approach will significantly
improve the overall life cycle impact of textile products.”
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions
to the environmental and sustainable development issues that
manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company
has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the
biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations
help optimise the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by
capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s
economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of
its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through
direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the
fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the
joint venture CARIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales
Ingrédients and the fund SPI, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which
CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology
licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production
of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS
has been backed by Truffle
Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as
an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the
company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual
funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr
CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing
French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
1 Source : PCIFibres in 2015, IHS en 2014, PCIFibres in 2014
et Tecnon OrbiChem in 2014
2 Source : Tecnon in 2013 et
IHS in 2014
3 Source : SRI Consulting in 2010, ICIS en
2009 et Samsung in 2010
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005014/en/