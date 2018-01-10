Carbon Energy : Managing Director Appointment Date and Appendix 3X

10 January 2018

Carbon Energy Limited (ASX: CNX) ('Carbon Energy' or 'Company') provides the following update in relation to the Managing Director's appointment.

The Company's market announcement made on 19 December 2017 of Mr Bryan O'Donnell's appointment as Managing Director and CEO announced that "Mr O'Donnell's appointment is effective as of 2 January 201[7]8." ('Market Announcement')

Further to the Market Announcement the Company advises that, notwithstanding Mr O'Donnell's appointment as CEO is effective 2 January 2018, his appointment as Managing Director is confirmed today, with effect from 8 January 2018.

Please find following Mr O'Donnell's Appendix 3X "Initial Director's Interest Notice" required to be lodged in accordance with Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rule 3.19A.1.

Name of Director Bryan O'Donnell Date of appointment 8 January 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Nil Number & class of Securities Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A No. and class of securities to which interest relates N/A

