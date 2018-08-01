Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Carbonite Inc    CARB

CARBONITE INC (CARB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carbonite : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018 on Thursday August 2, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:13am CEST

BOSTON, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB), a global leader in data protection, announced that it will publish financial results for the second quarter 2018 following the close of market on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The news release will also be available on Carbonite's Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com.

On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.

What: Carbonite Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 2, 2018
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: + 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.)
+ 1-315-625-3228 (International)
Conference ID: 3577539
Webcast: http://investor.carbonite.com

About Carbonite
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses in locations around the world with secure global cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
 Jeremiah Sisitsky
Carbonite
781-928-0713
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
 Caitlin O'Malley
Carbonite
781-928-0762
[email protected]

Source: Carbonite, Inc.

Disclaimer

Carbonite Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARBONITE INC
02:13aCARBONITE : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018 on Thursday ..
PU
07/31CARBONITE : to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet and C..
AQ
07/20CARBONITE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/19Carbonite Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07/16Carbonite Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07/16CARBONITE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16Carbonite Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Ful..
GL
07/16CARBONITE : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018 on Thursday ..
AQ
06/04CARBONITE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/16Carbonite to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Internet And Software 
07/19Carbonite announces pricing of equity offering 
07/16Carbonite -5% on preliminary Q2 results, stock offering 
06/25Gilead Sciences Is Too Cheap To Ignore - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/22/18) 
06/09STOCKS TO WATCH : Focus On E3, IHopb And The World Cup 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 309 M
EBIT 2018 58,2 M
Net income 2018 20,1 M
Debt 2018 20,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 138,79
P/E ratio 2019 43,48
EV / Sales 2018 3,96x
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 1 202 M
Chart CARBONITE INC
Duration : Period :
Carbonite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBONITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 37,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad S. Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Munford Chairman
Jim Flynne Vice President-Operations
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lawrence Friedman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBONITE INC36.85%1 202
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 545
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.