Carbonite : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018 on Thursday August 2, 2018

BOSTON, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB), a global leader in data protection, announced that it will publish financial results for the second quarter 2018 following the close of market on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The news release will also be available on Carbonite's Investor Relations website at http://investor.carbonite.com.
On that day, Carbonite management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results for the quarter.
|
What:
|
Carbonite Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
|
When:
|
Thursday, August 2, 2018
|
Time:
|
5:30 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
+ 1-877-303-1393 (U.S.)
|
|
+ 1-315-625-3228 (International)
|
Conference ID:
|
3577539
|
Webcast:
|
http://investor.carbonite.com
About Carbonite
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses in locations around the world with secure global cloud infrastructure. To learn more visit www.Carbonite.com.
