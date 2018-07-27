Log in
CARCLO PLC (CAR)
Carclo : Rule 2.9 Announcement

07/27/2018 | 10:17am CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 July 2018

Carclo plc - Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Code'), Carclo confirms that as at the date of this announcement its issued share capital consisted of 73,419,193 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The International Securities Identification Number for Carclo's ordinary shares is GB0001751915.

For more information please contact:

Rothschild & Co (Carclo's Financial Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)113 200 1900

Stephen Griffiths

Notice relating to Financial Adviser

N M Rothschild & Sons Limited ('Rothschild & Co'), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as exclusive financial adviser to Carclo and no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement. In connection with the subject matter of this announcement, Rothschild & Co, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to therein.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Rule 26.1 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.carclo.co.uk by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 30 July 2018. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Carclo plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 08:16:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 151 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 8,39 M
Debt 2019 27,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
P/E ratio 2020 9,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 87,9 M
Chart CARCLO PLC
Duration : Period :
Carclo plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARCLO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Malley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Rollins Chairman
Sarah Matthews-DeMers Director & Group Finance Director
Peter C. Slabbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Toohey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARCLO PLC-5.29%115
NISSHA CO LTD-32.24%1 040
HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD-28.72%894
SHIN-ETSU POLYMER CO., LTD.-19.17%748
TK GROUP HOLDINGS LTD28.28%670
PUNCH INDUSTRY CO LTD-23.16%212
