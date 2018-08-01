Log in
CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (CDV)
News

Cardinal Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2018

08/01/2018
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2018

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) ("Cardinal" or "the Company"), an African gold focused exploration company, is pleased to present to shareholders its Quarterly Activities report for the period ended 30 June 2018. Currently Cardinal holds four tenements within the Bolgatanga Project, with Subranum comprised of a single tenement in central Ghana (see Figure 1 in link below).

HIGHLIGHTS

- On April 4, 2018 the Company advised that first pass regional exploration drilling was underway. Recent RC drilling results on the Kungongo Prospect were announced which focused primarily on shallow auger soil gold anomalies and ground magnetics targets. Drilling confirmed a sequence of mixed sediments and mafic volcanics. The initial RC drilling was completed on a series of fences between 400m and 1,600m apart. Hole spacing on lines was at 50m to 100m centres with the drilling covering approximately 3.6km of strike length along the target. Gold intersections returned were encouraging with some significant grades and multiple zones encountered.

- On April 19, 2018 a Technical Report on the Namdini Gold Project was filed on SEDAR where the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate of an Indicated Mineral Resource of 180 Mt grading 1.1 g/t Au for 6.5 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13 Mt grading 1.2 g/t Au for 0.5 Moz Au, each at a 0.5 g/t Au cut off. The mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip. The NI43-101 Technical Report was authored by MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd and has an effective date of March 5, 2018. The Technical Report can be viewed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company's website www.cardinalresources.com.au

- On May 28, 2018 the Company announced that encouraging first pass shallow RC drilling gold results were returned from one of the six coincident gold-in-soil and geophysical targets on the Ndongo Licence within the Bolgatanga Project, which is located ~15 km north of the Company's Namdini Gold Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 6.5 Moz Au (see Figure 2 in link below). These preliminary results were very positive and confirmed previous historical exploration by Etruscan Resources.

To view the full report with tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/394BK5O9



About Cardinal Resources Ltd:

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company's Namdini Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 6.5Moz of gold contained in 180Mt at 1.1 g/t Au at a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.5Moz of gold contained in 13Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au at a cut off of 0.5 g/t Au.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through advancing the Pre-Feasiblity study, supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.

Exploration programmes are also continuing at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.



Source:

Cardinal Resources Ltd



Contact:

Archie Koimtsidis
CEO / MD
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61-8-6558-0573
P: +1-647-256-1922
Email: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -32,2 M
Net income 2018 -30,8 M
Finance 2018 13,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 162 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,12  AUD
Spread / Average Target 166%
Managers
NameTitle
Archie Koimtsidis Director & Managing Director
Kevin Michael Tomlinson Non-Executive Chairman
Derrick H. Weyrauch Chief Financial Officer
Malik Mohammad Easah Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD-20.00%120
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.24%20 171
BARRICK GOLD CORP-19.36%12 909
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.61%12 095
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-6.03%9 935
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 496
