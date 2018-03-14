Cardinal Resources Ltd Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on SEDAR

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report in respect of the Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA") announced on 5 February 2018.



To view NI 43-101 Technical Report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VQ3S2Z43







About Cardinal Resources Ltd:



Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a gold-focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company's Namdini Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 6.5Moz of gold contained in 180Mt at 1.1 g/t Au at a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.5Moz of gold contained in 13Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au at a cut off of 0.5 g/t Au.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project through advancing the Pre-Feasiblity study, supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.



Exploration programmes are also continuing at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





