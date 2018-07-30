Care.com : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07/30/2018 | 12:01pm CEST
Care.com (NYSE:CRCM), the world's largest online destination for finding
and managing family care, today is announcing financial results for the
second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
“We had a strong second quarter of 2018, with revenue at the top end of
our guidance range and – while we were just below breakeven on GAAP net
income as a result of the foreign exchange impact of a weakening Euro –
EBITDA generated across our businesses exceeded our expectations and
EBITDA margin was double prior year at 13%. These notable EBITDA gains
were driven by the strength in the underlying health of our core US
Consumer business, which continued to show strong improvements in unit
economics as we also grew end-of-period paying families by 10% versus
prior year. As a result, we generated an incremental $7 million in
cash,” said Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO
of Care.com. “Over the past couple of years, we have been pleased with
our continuous progress on initiatives that we expect will drive
consistent long-term profitable growth – including top line acceleration
in 2019 and beyond.”
Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $46.0 million, an increase
of 10% from $42.0 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Revenue attributable to the US Consumer offering totaled $35.6
million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 7% from
$33.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Revenue attributable to the [email protected] and other B2B Offerings, as
well as our services in our international markets, totaled $10.4
million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 21% from
$8.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Net loss was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to
net income of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, a decrease
of $1.9 million, primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based
compensation expense and a foreign exchange loss resulting from the
weakening of the Euro.
Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2018,
compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, an improvement
of $3.3 million.
GAAP EPS (Diluted) was ($0.03) in the second quarter of 2018, compared
to $0.03 in the second quarter of 2017. Q2 GAAP EPS (Diluted) was
based on 30.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding
versus 32.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) was $0.14 in the second quarter of 2018,
compared to $0.11 in the second quarter of 2017. Note that Non-GAAP
EPS excludes the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation,
adjustments relating to preferred stock and other non-recurring items,
such as M&A expenses and restructuring costs.
The Company ended the quarter with $113.6 million in cash and cash
equivalents and short-term investments.
Business Highlights
Our total members grew 17% to 29.6 million at the end of the second
quarter of 2018, compared to 25.2 million in the same period of 2017.
Total families grew to 16.9 million at the end of the second quarter
of 2018, an increase of 19% over the same period of 2017, and total
caregivers grew to 12.7 million at the end of the second quarter of
2018, an increase of 16% over the same period of 2017.
Financial Expectations
Q3 2018 Guidance
Full Year 2018 Guidance
Revenue
$
49.0
-
$
49.3
$
191.5
-
$
193.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5.25
-
$
5.75
$
31.0
-
$
32.0
Non-GAAP EPS
~$0.12
$
0.65
-
$
0.67
Figures in millions except for Non-GAAP EPS
Q3 Non-GAAP EPS based on approximately 39 million weighted average
dilutive shares
FY'18 full year Non-GAAP EPS based on approximately 40 million
weighted average diluted shares
Future GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS may be significantly affected by
changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, and may also be affected
by non-recurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains,
which we are not able to estimate and which therefore are excluded in
the calculation of the Company’s non-GAAP EPS guidance as described in
this press release. Due to the nature of any such items, we are not able
to estimate their significance, and it is therefore currently not
practical to reconcile adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS guidance to the
most comparable GAAP measure.
About Care.com
Since launching in 2007, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) has been committed to
solving the complex care challenges that impact families, caregivers,
employers, and care service companies. Today, Care.com is the world’s
largest online destination for finding and managing family care, with
16.9 million families and 12.7 million caregivers* across more than 20
countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada and parts of Western Europe,
and approximately 1.4 million employees of corporate clients having
access to our services. Spanning child care to senior care, pet care,
housekeeping and more, Care.com provides a sweeping array of services
for families and caregivers to find, manage and pay for care or find
employment. These include: a comprehensive suite of safety tools and
resources members may use to help make more informed hiring decisions -
such as third-party background check services, monitored messaging, and
tips on hiring best practices; easy ways for caregivers to be paid
online or via mobile app; and Care.com Benefits, including the household
payroll and tax services provided by Care.com HomePay and the Care
Benefit Bucks program, a peer-to-peer pooled, portable benefits platform
funded by household employer contributions which provides caregivers
access to professional benefits. For enterprise clients, Care.com builds
customized benefits packages covering child care, back up care and
senior care consulting services through its [email protected] business, and
serves care businesses with marketing and recruiting support.
Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Care.com has offices in Berlin,
Austin and the San Francisco Bay area.
*As of June 2018
Care.com, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 30,
2018
2017
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,455
$
86,728
Short-term investments
15,099
15,000
Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $139 and $102,
respectively) (1)
4,714
5,171
Unbilled accounts receivable (2)
5,692
5,454
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,235
4,883
Total current assets
130,195
117,236
Property and equipment, net
3,469
3,651
Intangible assets, net
2,188
1,142
Goodwill
64,603
60,281
Other non-current assets
2,708
2,066
Total assets
$
203,163
$
184,376
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and
stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable (3)
$
2,042
$
1,873
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4)
16,928
17,086
Current contingent acquisition consideration
485
-
Deferred revenue (5)
21,579
18,626
Total current liabilities
41,034
37,585
Non-current contingent acquisition consideration
428
-
Deferred tax liability
1,327
1,292
Other non-current liabilities
6,347
5,779
Total liabilities
49,136
44,656
Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value -
46 shares designated; 46 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,
2018 and December 30, 2017; at aggregate liquidation and redemption
value at June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively
51,604
50,259
Stockholders' equity
Preferred Stock: $0.001 par value - authorized 5,000 shares at June
30, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 31,239
and 30,390 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and
December 30, 2017 respectively
31
30
Additional paid-in capital
276,580
266,030
Accumulated deficit
(174,484
)
(177,145
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
296
546
Total stockholders' equity
102,423
89,461
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and
stockholders' equity
$
203,163
$
184,376
(1)
Includes accounts receivable due from related party of $896 and $307
at June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017
(2)
Includes unbilled accounts receivable due from related party of $389
and $222 at June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017
(3)
Includes accounts payable due to related party of $10 and $128 at
June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017
(4)
Includes accrued expenses and other current liabilities due to
related party of $780 and $542 at June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017
(5)
Includes deferred revenue associated with related party of $92 and
$2 at June 30, 2018 and December 30, 2017
Care.com, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
July 1,
June 30,
July 1,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
Revenue (1)
$
45,966
$
41,972
$
93,291
$
85,338
Cost of revenue
9,823
9,000
19,266
17,766
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing (2)
15,901
17,853
32,758
37,050
Research and development
8,492
6,666
16,780
12,655
General and administrative
11,593
8,433
22,060
16,688
Depreciation and amortization
411
423
829
847
Restructuring charges
17
-
479
-
Total operating expenses
36,414
33,375
72,906
67,240
Operating (loss) income
(271
)
(403
)
1,119
332
Other (expense) income, net
(768
)
1,008
(206
)
1,309
(Loss) Income before income taxes
(1,039
)
605
913
1,641
Benefit from income taxes
(870
)
(1,068
)
(1,615
)
(856
)
Net (loss) income
(169
)
1,673
2,528
2,497
Accretion of Series A Preferred Stock dividends
(665
)
(660
)
(1,345
)
(1,262
)
Net income attributable to Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred
Stock
-
(139
)
(163
)
(169
)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(834
)
$
874
$
1,020
$
1,066
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders
(Basic):
$
(0.03
)
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.04
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders
(Diluted):
$
(0.03
)
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share
attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
30,591
29,556
30,792
29,352
Diluted
30,591
32,220
33,486
31,746
(1)
Includes related party revenue of $705 and $432 for the three months
ended June 30, 2018 and July 1, 2017, respectively. Includes related
party revenue of $1,342 and $825 for the six months ended June 30,
2018 and July 1, 2017, respectively.
(2)
Includes related party expenses of $2,617 and $4,120 for the three
months ended June 30, 2018 and July 1, 2017, respectively. Includes
related party expenses of $5,653 and $7,820 for the six months ended
June 30, 2018 and July 1, 2017 respectively.
Care.com, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
2,528
$
2,497
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
8,700
3,551
Depreciation and amortization
924
1,199
Deferred income taxes
(1,691
)
196
Contingent consideration expense
19
-
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
142
-
Foreign currency remeasurement loss
478
1,157
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
441
(1,448
)
Unbilled accounts receivable
(241
)
(191
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
390
(1,358
)
Other non-current assets
(381
)
-
Accounts payable
178
879
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(715
)
1,258
Deferred revenue
3,086
3,469
Other non-current liabilities
780
(69
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,638
11,140
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment; and software
(399
)
(387
)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(5,309
)
-
Purchases of short-term investment
(15,099
)
(15,000
)
Sale of short-term investement
15,000
15,000
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,807
)
(387
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
3,192
2,037
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,192
2,037
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(296
)
(2,045
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
11,727
10,745
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period
86,728
61,094
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
$
98,455
$
71,839
Care.com, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA & Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
(unaudited)
Net (loss) income
$
(169
)
$
1,673
$
2,528
$
2,497
Federal, state and franchise taxes
(783
)
(1,004
)
(1,222
)
(710
)
Other expense (income), net
768
(1,008
)
206
(1,309
)
Depreciation and amortization
461
598
924
1,199
EBITDA
277
259
2,436
1,677
Stock-based compensation
4,988
1,948
8,700
3,551
Merger and acquisition related costs
335
95
511
95
Restructuring related costs
17
-
479
-
Litigation related costs
20
-
20
75
Software implementation costs
150
216
303
216
Severance related costs
-
90
67
121
Impairment of intangible assets
142
-
142
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,929
$
2,608
$
12,658
$
5,735
Add back for Non-GAAP Net Income
Federal, state and franchise taxes
783
1,004
1,222
710
Other (expense) income, net
(768
)
1,008
(206
)
1,309
Depreciation and amortization
(461
)
(598
)
(924
)
(1,199
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
5,483
$
4,022
$
12,750
$
6,555
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.41
$
0.22
Diluted
$
0.14
$
0.11
$
0.33
$
0.18
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per
share:
Basic
30,591
29,556
30,792
29,352
Diluted
38,047
36,879
38,401
36,405
Care.com, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
July 1,
June 30,
July 1,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted
38,047
36,879
38,401
36,405
Net income per share (Diluted):
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders
$
(0.02
)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.03
Impact on net income per share of Series A related costs
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.04
Adjusted net income per share
$
(0.00
)
$
0.05
$
0.07
$
0.07
Stock-based compensation
0.13
0.05
0.23
0.10
Merger and acquisition related costs
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.00
Restructuring related costs
0.00
-
0.01
-
Litigation related costs
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Software implementation costs
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.01
Severance related costs
-
0.00
0.00
0.00
Impairment of intangible assets
0.00
-
0.00
-
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.14
$
0.11
$
0.33
$
0.18
Care.com, Inc.
Supplemental Data
(in thousands, except monthly average revenue per paying family)