CareDx to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on March 22, 2018

BRISBANE, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13677210. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: www.CareDx.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning March 22, 2018 at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET through 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET on April 5, 2018. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and reference Conference ID: 13677210. The webcast will also be available on CareDx’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products across the transplant testing continuum, including AlloMap® and AlloSure™ for post-transplant surveillance and Olerup SSP®, Olerup QTYPE®, and Olerup SBT™ for pre-transplant HLA testing.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

