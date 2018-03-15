Log in
CARGOTEC OYJ (CGCBV)
News

Cargotec Oyj : Cosco subscribes to Cargotec's Navis's N4 terminal operating system

03/15/2018 | 08:31am CET
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 MARCH 2018 AT 09:30 AM (EET)

Navis, part of Cargotec's business area Kalmar, has entered into a subscription agreement with Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. (CSP) for the Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). With the N4, Cosco aims to further enhance the efficiency of its port operations.

CSP is one of world's leading ports operators. Presently it operates and manages 269 berths (179 for containers) at 38 ports worldwide, with a combined annual handling capacity of approximately 103 million TEU. With the N4 order, Cosco replaces its previous TOS solutions from other vendors in line with its goal to increase standardisation across its global portfolio.

Navis's N4 terminal operating system helps terminal operators increase their scalability, integrate and administer multiple sites with one system, reduce administration and support costs, and streamline their terminal operations, among other things. 

For more information, please contact:
Derek Kober, Vice President, Marketing, tel. +1 650 333 6754, [email protected]
Pia Friberg, Director, Corporate Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4000, [email protected]

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 352 M
EBIT 2018 276 M
Net income 2018 180 M
Debt 2018 428 M
Yield 2018 2,70%
P/E ratio 2018 16,74
P/E ratio 2019 13,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 2 513 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | CGCBV | FI0009013429 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 53,0 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-3.52%3 110
KOMATSU LTD-12.24%33 726
PACCAR-4.70%23 844
KUBOTA CORP-18.18%21 809
CNH INDUSTRIAL-3.31%18 172
KION GROUP1.00%10 612
