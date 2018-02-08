BioStem Technologies Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Executive Team

Pompano Beach, FL, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) (“BioStem” or the “Company”), a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Pharmaceuticals and Regenerative Medicine, announced today, the hiring of Larry Jones, as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Jones comes to BioStem Tech from CJ Analytics, an analytics-based CRM company, where he served as Chief Business Strategist, responsible for guiding that company’s major clients in generating incremental revenue through improved Customer Relationship Management, sales development and marketing. Prior to that, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Skypatrol LLC, overseeing Skypatrol’s sales and business development, customer service and support, and manufacturing organizations. Before that (in 2003), Mr. Jones founded Enfotrace LLC (now Spireon LLC), a GPS technology company, that he successfully sold to Bertram Capital, eight years later. “Larry’s experience in generating rapidly growing revenue streams, and also in personally building a company that attracted a private equity buy out, will be an invaluable addition to BioStem’s management team,” said Henry Van Vurst, BioStem’s CEO. “We’re very excited to have someone with that level of experience focused solely on building our various revenue streams, and we are looking forward to rapid growth under Mr. Jones’ direction.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Pharmaceuticals and Regenerative Medicine. The Company’s mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Pharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine products in the world. The Company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Phone: 954-380-8342 Website: http://www.biostemtech.com Email: [email protected] Twitter: @Biostemtech Facebook: BioStem Technologies Investor Relations: Andrew Van Vurst [email protected] (954) 380-8342