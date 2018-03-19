Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carillion    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION (CLLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Carillion : Britain plans greater powers for pensions watchdog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 12:50pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Pensioners sit on a bench in a park, Merthyr Tydfil

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's pensions regulator will be able to impose "punitive fines" on companies which put their pension schemes at risk, the government said on Monday in a document outlining proposals to strengthen powers to protect employees after retirement.

The government would also make it a criminal offence to commit "wilful and grossly reckless behaviour in relation to a pension scheme", it said in a so-called White Paper.

Britain's 2 trillion pounds in private sector defined benefit pension liabilities have come under the spotlight after the high-profile collapses of retailer BHS, construction firm Carillion and retailer Toys 'R' Us.

All three firms left large pension deficits, raising questions about their governance and putting policy holder benefits at risk.

New powers would "give the regulator the ability to respond more quickly and decisively where they believe wrongdoing has taken place," the government said, adding it would hold more consultations to ensure the new powers were "effective, workable and proportionate".

The pensions regulator welcomed the proposals, saying they would help the watchdog "be clearer, quicker and tougher in the way it regulates".

The failures of BHS, Carillion and Toys 'R' Us "clearly signal that this is a situation which cannot be ignored," said Graham Vidler, director of external affairs at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association.

The trade body said it planned to work with the government's work and pensions department "to strengthen defined benefit pensions and give more members a better chance of receiving full benefits".

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Simon Jessop and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARILLION
12:50pCARILLION : Britain plans greater powers for pensions watchdog
RE
08:53aCARILLION : FRC starts probe into two ex-Carillion finance directors
RE
03/16UK's Mitie sees higher turnaround costs, tough year ahead
RE
03/16CARILLION : UK trade credit insurance pay-outs at eight-year high - trade body
RE
03/14BALFOUR BEATTY : sees UK construction industry mending its ways
RE
02/23CARILLION : APSCo offers advice to recruiters hit by Carillion collapse
AQ
02/22Serco's Soames calls for end to 'Wild West' in UK outsourcing
RE
02/22Serco rallies on signs it can withstand bumpy UK outsourcing road
RE
02/21Britain's Interserve exits power business as part of restructuring
RE
02/20HSBC : profit disappoints as CEO Gulliver bows out
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Time To Start Looking At The Looming Pensions Crisis 
01/31Clearing Out Carillion's Cupboards 
01/28Atlantic Investment Management 2017 Annual Letter 
01/23The Carillion Whitewash 
01/175 Red Flags That Could Have Saved You From The Collapse At Carillion 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 4 735 M
EBIT 2017 185 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 707 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,16x
EV / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart CARILLION
Duration : Period :
Carillion Technical Analysis Chart | CLLN | GB0007365546 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target -65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Nevill Green Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Jones Chief Operating Officer
Emma Mercer Chief Financial Officer
Alison Horner Independent Non-Executive Director
Baroness Sally Morgan Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARILLION-17.68%85
VINCI-3.61%59 687
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.77%41 991
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.83%28 750
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.38%27 373
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.85%24 986
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.