Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carillion    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION (CLLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Carillion : Britain's Labour demands answers from government on Carillion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 01:20am CET
FILE PHOTO: A Carillion sign in Manchester

Britain's main opposition party called on the government on Monday to explain why it awarded Carillion contracts worth nearly 2 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) after the company had posted profit warnings.

Construction and services company Carillion, a major government supplier, has been in talks with creditors on a rescue plan, and ministers overseeing everything from justice to transport have been discussing how they should respond to the possible demise of the business.

The Labour Party's Jon Trickett said he wanted to know what due diligence the government had undertaken after the company issued its first profit warning and whether plans were in place to protect workers.

"Alarm bells have been ringing for over six months about the state of Carillion's finances, so the government must come forward and answer questions on exactly what due diligence measures were undertaken before awarding contracts to Carillion worth billions of taxpayers' money," he said in a statement.

"Labour urges the government to stand ready to intervene and bring these crucial public sector contracts back in-house. The government cannot outsource its responsibility and duty of care to these workers and vital public sector projects."

Government officials have said they are keeping a close eye on the business and have contingency plans in place.

But they have offered little detail and, on Saturday, Sky News said Carillion could enter administration unless the government backs a rescue plan - a headache that will stretch ministers trying to deliver Britain's exit from the European Union.

One of many private companies to run public services in Britain, Carillion is fighting to survive after contract delays and a downturn in new business prompted profit warnings and a first-half loss of more than 1 billion pounds.

The company, which employs about 43,000 people, said on Friday that it was having "constructive discussions" with its creditors, rejecting suggestions that they did not like the plan put forward by the company.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARILLION
01:20a CARILLION : Britain's Labour demands answers from government on Carillion
01/13 CARILLION : could enter administration on Monday unless UK backs rescue - Sky
01/12 CARILLION : shares plunge as rescue talks drag on
01/12 CARILLION : says remains in 'constructive discussions' with stakeholders
01/12 CARILLION : Update on discussions with creditors
01/12 CARILLION : puts administrators on standby in case rescue talks fail - Sky News
01/11 CARILLION : asks creditors for more time to tackle debts
01/10 Interserve sees higher 2018 profit outlook on lower costs
01/09 CARILLION : Response to share price movement
01/08 Weak results weigh on FTSE 100, profit warning pummels Mothercare
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Carillion Plc (CIOIF) CEO Dror Harats on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran..
2017 Carillion Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Carillion Plc reports 1H results
2017 Dealing With The Ups And Downs Of Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula
2017 Carillion Plc reports 1H results
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 4 662 M
EBIT 2017 180 M
Net income 2017 -1 061 M
Debt 2017 466 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,94
EV / Sales 2017 0,11x
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart CARILLION
Duration : Period :
Carillion Technical Analysis Chart | CLLN | GB0007365546 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CARILLION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,37  GBP
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Roberts Cochrane CEO & Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Nevill Green Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Jones Chief Operating Officer
Emma Mercer Chief Financial Officer
Alison Horner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARILLION-17.68%84
VINCI0.06%61 442
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.21%44 067
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.44%29 639
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD1.68%29 290
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD1.19%27 725
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.