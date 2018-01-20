Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carillion    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION (CLLN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Carillion : RBS offers support to customers hit by collapse of Carillion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 06:05am CET

The Royal Bank of Scotland (>> Royal Bank of Scotland Group) on Friday announced a range of measures for individual customers hit by the collapse of construction outsourcing company Carillion (>> Carillion).

The Royal Bank of Scotland (>> Royal Bank of Scotland Group) on Friday announced a range of measures for individual customers hit by the collapse of construction outsourcing company Carillion (>> Carillion).

The bank said there would be no financial cap on the measures, which include repayment holidays on loans or mortgages, refunds on overdraft and credit card charges and fee waivers for customers employed by the failed firm or businesses in its supply chain.

RBS's move follows on from a total of 225 million pounds in funding that Britain's major lenders on Thursday offered to small business customers hit by Carillion's liquidation.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White)

Stocks treated in this article : Carillion, Royal Bank of Scotland Group
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARILLION
06:05a Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
06:05a CARILLION : RBS offers support to customers hit by collapse of Carillion
01/18 CARILLION : LPC-UK banks bear the brunt of Carillion's collapse
01/18 CARILLION : UK taxpayers paying billions more for privately funded projects &nda..
01/18 CARILLION : North Battleford hospital P3 agreement will not be affected despite ..
01/17 CARILLION : European markets down on Carillion news; bank stocks drag
01/17 ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : 'Just Hit Budget!' bankers at RBS restructuring unit to..
01/17 'JUST HIT BUDGET!' BANKERS AT RBS RE : memo
01/17 CARILLION : Contractor vows Saskatchewan hospital will rise despite big-picture ..
01/17 CARILLION : UK PM May pressured to safeguard jobs after Carillion's collapse
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 5 Red Flags That Could Have Saved You From The Collapse At Carillion
2017 Carillion Plc (CIOIF) CEO Dror Harats on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran..
2017 Carillion Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Carillion Plc reports 1H results
2017 Dealing With The Ups And Downs Of Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula
Financials ( GBP)
Chart CARILLION
Duration : Period :
Carillion Technical Analysis Chart | CLLN | GB0007365546 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CARILLION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Roberts Cochrane CEO & Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Nevill Green Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Jones Chief Operating Officer
Emma Mercer Chief Financial Officer
Alison Horner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARILLION-17.68%85
VINCI2.64%63 344
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION14.75%48 585
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD6.84%32 003
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.00%30 269
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.05%28 790
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.